Before the MCU became Hollywood's de facto definition of a cinematic universe, the Fast & Furious franchise was already on its way to becoming a global phenomenon with multiple sequels and spinoffs. The most successful spinoff was Hobbs and Shaw, which came out in 2019. Now, the producer of the movie, Hiram Garcia, has hinted in a recent interview that many more stories are in the works for the Fast & Furious cinematic universe.

"We're always thinking ahead and we've been developing right away, we actually have a really great story that we've been cooking up. Chris Morgan has been writing, and I think that's the beauty, it's the Fast & Furious universe, right? I think it's not so much about separating or anything, they all fall under the umbrella of Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious universe, and Fast & Furious is the mothership but obviously that franchise is so beloved and has so many fans, and there's so many stories to tell within it."

Hobbs & Shaw saw erstwhile enemies, Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, and Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, teaming up to take down a common enemy. The "buddy cop" vibe of the action-comedy was enjoyed greatly by fans, and the movie became a huge hit. Now, according to Hiram Garcia, the team behind the film is fully committed to making Hobbs and Shaw 2 a worthy sequel.

"For us, we 100% want to do our part: continue to tell that story, ride with Hobbs. He's always connected to those guys and the way those things intertwine, we're gonna have to find out, but we're full steam ahead on that, we've got a great story, a big fun story. Chris Morgan is a brilliant writer and he's taken that entire universe in so many different directions but that's definitely moving along, just having a conversation about it right before you and I spoke, and I'm real excited where it's going but we'll continue to push along. We know fans wanted it, that first one, was received really well and so that's what we needed to know, that the fans wanted more, so we're going to deliver it."

While the spinoffs appear to be well on their way to development, the original Fast & Furious franchise has hit a bit of a snag, as the next film in the series, F9, has been delayed yet again. F9 was one of the first movies from last year to postpone its release date by several months to early 2021, and then mid-2021. Unfortunately, the situation with theater chains the world over is still very delicate, and in light of the circumstances, the film has been delayed, hopefully for the last time, by another month, to June.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Cardi B. The film arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021. This news originated at ComicBook.com.