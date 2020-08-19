Brad Pitt and Harry Styles are reportedly set to star in new drama Faster, Cheaper, Better together, and social media is already filling up with excited posts from fans. Famous for his vocal talents as a part of the boy band One Direction, Styles has since found great success as a solo artist, becoming one of the world's most popular young singers. He has since delved into dramatic acting as well, appearing in the acclaimed 2017 movie Dunkirk alongside such Hollywood names as Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, and Kenneth Branagh. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie was up for Best Picture and Best Director at the Academy Awards and made over half a billion dollars at the box office.

Now, the Latin American and European movie distributor Vértice Cine has revealed their next project, which will apparently see Harry Styles in a lead role along with Brad Pitt. In response, people have been taking to Twitter to note their excitement, making it clear that any movie starring these two actors together is bound to make money. "If Brad Pitt and Harry Styles were in a movie together, I would actually combust. Too much hotness on one screen.," reads one tweet. Many others echo those very same sentiments, and a majority of them really try to help convey just how excited they really are by using all capital letters as well.

If Brad Pitt and Harry Styles were in a movie together, I would actually combust. Too much hotness on one screen. pic.twitter.com/QrdhXB6w9Y — 𝐺𝑒𝑠𝑠¹ᴰ✌︎︎ (@KIWIxHSLOT) August 19, 2020

According to the official synopsis, Faster, Cheaper, Better "deals with the great and inevitable changes that are coming in the trucking industry, weighing the possibility of an industry without humans on board the vehicles. The film spans 20 years in multiple locations with intertwined stories of countless characters including: a union boss, a young businessman, an inland farm manager, and a tech millionaire whose lives are cut short when the automation and artificial intelligence transform the world as we know it. In the end, everyone must face the meaning of being human."

As of now, there has been no word from Pitt or Styles about their reported involvement in Faster, Cheaper, Better. However, the news seems to be legitimate, as Vértice Cine has also produced hit movies like The Gentlemen and Judy. Still, with no additional information to go on, it remains unclear as to which characters the two actors will be portraying in the movie, or if they will even be sharing the screen at the same time. With the movie's plot taking place in different locations at different points in time, it's very possible Pitt and Styles will never meet in the movie, as much as that would apparently bum out many fans of both actors.

Faster, Cheaper, Better will reportedly be directed by Kong: Skull Island writer Dan Gilroy, whose work as a director also includes Nightcrawler and Velvet Buzzsaw. No other names have yet been revealed as a part of the cast, but now that the cat is out of the bag, it's likely new updates with more information will be made public soon. In the meantime, Pitt and Styles fans are already freaking out on social media, already anticipating a movie that features both fan favorite celebrities. This news comes to us from Capital FM.