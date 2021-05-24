The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is rebooting the 60s exploitation movie Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! for the small screen. Per Deadline, the Daryl Dixon actor and his bigbaldhead production company are partnering with AMC Studios to develop a television series adaptation of the ultra-violent movie. It's unclear if Reedus will also act in the series, but he seems more than happy as it is to be involved behind the scenes.

"I've been watching Russ Meyer's film since I was a kid, wearing my Faster, Pussycat! Kill Kill! shirt to school," Norman Reedus told Deadline on Monday. "It's safe to say I'm beyond inspired by Russ' style of filmmaking and I am over the moon excited for the opportunity to reimagine this story for the modern world."

Plot details on the TV series adaptation aren't clear, but it's said that the show will pay homage to the original but "also go beyond the fast cars and karate kicks to home in on the strong female characters and the overturning of cultural norms that was deeper in the bones of the movie." Reedus will executive produce alongside bigbaldhead's JoAnne Colonna and Amanda Vernon, and the Russ Meyer Charitable Trust's sole trustee, Janice Cowart, will also serve as an EP; the project has the full backing of the Meyer estate.

"I hit it off with bigbaldhead right away," Cowart said in a statement. "I am convinced this team is special and can be entrusted to honor Russ Meyer's iconic film. I am more than excited to collaborate with them alongside AMC."

Russ Meyer directed and co-wrote the original movie version of Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! With Jack Moran, also producing the movie with his wife Eve. The exploitation movie follows three go-go dancers who embark on a violent crime spree in the California desert, hoping to rob a disabled old man of his hidden money. It was met with harsh reviews and a poor performance at the box office when it was released, but in the decades since, it has developed a bit of a cult following that even includes Reedus.

Reedus is perhaps best known for his fan favorite role as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, a role he's been playing since the show first premiered in 2010. Despite the show's high body count, Daryl remains as one of its longest-lasting characters, and even though the series will end next year after 11 seasons, we haven't seen the last of the younger Dixon brother yet. A spinoff series following Daryl alongside Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier is also in the works.

Since 2016, Reedus has also led his own TV series, Ride with Norman Reedus, for AMC as well. The show follows Reedus and a guest traveling by motorcycle and exploring different locales. Now five seasons in, the show concluded its fifth season on AMC just last month. Some of the celebrities to have appeared as special guests include Peter Fonda, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Dave Chappelle, Melissa McBride, Andrew Lincoln, Josh Brolin, Michael Rooker, Steven Yeun, and Sean Patrick Flannery.

It's not clear when the new Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! will make its way to AMC. This news comes to us from Deadline.