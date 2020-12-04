Lionsgate has released the trailer for Fatale. The psychological thriller stars Hillary Swank and Michael Ealy. The Intruder director Deon Taylor helmed the upcoming movie from a screenplay by David Loughery. The studio had originally planned to have Fatale out in October of this year, but the public health crisis put a stop to that. Instead, Lionsgate will premiere the movie on December 18th in select theaters.

After a wild one-night stand, Derrick (Michael Ealy), a successful sports agent, watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers that the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for, is a determined police detective (Hilary Swank) who entangles him in her latest investigation. As he tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life. Fatale is a suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller and an unpredictable game of cat and mouse where one mistake can change your life.

In addition to Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy, Fatale also stars Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, and Damaris Lewis. Deon Taylor was more than happy to move the release date back. "In these unprecedented times, so much has been taken from us in the world of entertainment and it has had an effect on everyone around the world," Taylor recently said. "The film industry has worked hard to develop safety protocols and guidelines in order to return to theaters nationwide the right way. With this progress, I'm happy to announce that on December 18th we will be releasing our film Fatale, in theaters everywhere." Movie theaters in North America are trying their hardest to keep their doors open at the moment.

To fully prepare for a December release date, Deon Taylor paired with CinemaSafe and AMC Theaters "to create a safe environment and to also provide private screenings for audiences across the country." Taylor continued, "Although theaters have struggled to remain open, I'm happy to endorse a safe theatrical experience for those that simply want to experience movies in the place we love, the theatre."

Fatale is only a few weeks from hitting theaters, and Deon Taylor is making it one of his missions to make sure that things are as safe as possible. "As our campaign drives toward December 18th, with the help of CinemaSafe we will be releasing an abundance of information on how you can experience Fatale safely in a movie theater. Providing movie goers a sense of safety is our number one priority." Warner Bros. dropped a bombshell this morning when they announced that they will be releasing all of their 2021 movies in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously, which will have drastic changes on the future of moviegoing. Fatale is produced by Roxanne Avent Taylor, p.g.a., Deon Taylor, p.g.a., and Hilary Swank. You can check out the trailer for the movie above, thanks to the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel.