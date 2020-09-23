A Father of the Bride reunion special is happening at Netflix this week. The Banks family reunion will benefit World Central Kitchen. The special will premiere on Friday, September 25th at 6pm ET/3pm PT on the streaming platform's YouTube and Facebook pages. World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organization that aims to provide meals to those in need a after natural disaster. Chef Jose Andres started the non-profit back in 2010.

Father of the Bride stars Steve Martin as George Banks, Diane Keaton as his wife, Nina, Kimberly Williams-Paisley as their daughter Annie. The movie also stars George Newbern, Martin Short, B. D. Wong, and Kieran Culkin. Nancy Meyers co-wrote the screenplay and teased the reunion special earlier this month on social media. "If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!," said Meyers, referring to Martin's Banks character. The 1991 movie is a remake of the 1950 original of the same name.

The Netflix teaser for the Father of the Bride reunion special finds George Banks looking through his email. We see a message from Masks-R-Us before he clicks on an event reminder for a Zoom call. Steve Martin's George Banks is rather uptight in the movies, so one can only imagine how the fictional character is taking 2020 at the moment. Whatever the case may be, fans of the hit movie series are going to be in for a special treat later this week when the cast reunites. As for who all will be involved, that is unclear at the moment, though Martin, Diane Keaton, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley will more than likely be involved.

It's also not clear if Father of the Bride will hold its Zoom call reunion live, or if it was pre-taped. It seems like most of the reunion specials these days have all been done ahead of time to tighten production and avoid technical difficulties. Father of the Bride came opened in theaters to generally favorable reviews from critics back in 1991. Since then, it has become a family classic that earned over $129 million globally and spawned the 1995 sequel, Father of the Part Bride 2.

Father of the Bride 2 was not the hit that the studio was hoping for, as reactions from fans and critics was mixed at best. However, there were still talks of doing a third installment. In 1996, Nancy Meyers confirmed that she and director Charles Shyer were planning a third movie in the Father of the Bride series, which would "have their characters confronting serious problems in their relationship - but ending up with a stronger bond than ever." The movie never came into fruition, despite constant rumors over the last few decades. You can check out the teaser for the Father of the Bride reunion above, thanks to the Neflix Twitter account.