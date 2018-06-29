Netflix has released the first trailer for Father of the Year. This is the latest offering from Adam Sandler's Happy Madison production company and the fifth to be made for the streaming service under their ongoing partnership. The previous movies include The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and the recently released The Week Of. All of those previous titles actually starred Sandler, who doesn't appear to have a role in this movie. However, his buddy David Spade is at the forefront and it looks like he's not going to be winning any awards for his parenting skills any time soon.

The trailer immediately lets you know that this is a Happy Madison movie and it would be readily apparent even if the logo weren't there. It kicks off with a little bit of nudity and an arguably tasteless joke about the size of someone's manhood. From there, it transitions into a whole lot of physical comedy, David Spade tapping into the East Coast version of Joe Dirt and a whole bunch of F-bombs. This appears to be a situation where Netflix knows what they're giving us and you're either into it or you're not. Cut and dry.

In Father of the Year, when a drunken debate between two recent college graduates about whose father would win in a fight is taken seriously by their idiot dads, jobs are lost, relationships ruined, futures destroyed, and best friends come of age as they come to grips with who their fathers really are. The cast for the movie includes David Spade (Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser), Nat Faxon (Tammy), Joey Bragg (Wet Hot American Summer), Matt Shively (The Real O'Neals), and Bridgit Mendler (Nashville).

Despite the fact that Adam Sandler's Happy Madison movies that have been made for Netflix so far have largely been panned by critics, the streaming service likes their relationship. While Netflix doesn't release exact viewing numbers, it's clear that these movies managed to catch a good deal of eyeballs, even if they may just be guilty pleasures for many of their subscribers. Whatever the case, expect more, similar movies to make their way to the streaming service in the future.

David Spade has worked with Adam Sandler a ton over the years, dating back to their Saturday Night Live days. They've since starred in movies together like Grown-Ups and the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Though he's appeared in all four of the previous movies Sandler produced for Netflix, this is the first one that Spade is anchoring on his own. Tyler Spindel (Deported) directs the movie. Apparently, it went well, as he's already directed another untitled Happy Madison movie that is in post-production and is listed for release in 2018. Father of the Year arrives on the streaming service July 20. Be sure to check out the first trailer for, courtesy of Netflix streaming service, for yourself below.