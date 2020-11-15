There's a hit out on Santa Claus in the weird and wild new action comedy Fatman, which isn't quite like any other holiday movie coming this Christmas. Starring Mel Gibson and Walton Goggins, Fatman is coming to theaters this Friday, November 13th. It will then be available On Demand and Digital starting November 24. To celebrate the release, we caught up with the directors and several of the cast members, including Mel Gibson, to find out just how this insane sure-to-be Christmas classic got made.

Fatman is written and directed by brothers Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms, who offer a take on Santa unlike anything ever seen before. Mel Gibson plays Chris Cringle, who is just trying to get by and survive the holidays. He is joined by his wife Mrs. Claus, played by Marianne Jean-Baptiste and a barn full of elves that Santa has had to contract out to the U.S. government to keep his operations going.

In this dark, R-rated action comedy, Chris Cringle must save his declining business. He is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin (Walton Goggins), hired by a precocious 12-year-old after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. 'Tis the season for Fatman to get even, in the action-comedy that keeps on giving.

Paulington James Christensen III caught up with with both Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms for a rousing and energetic chat about the making of this holiday must see. Also chiming in with some behind-the-scenes intel are star of the movie Mel Gibson, who was joined on Zoom by his co-star Chance Hurtsfield, who plays the devious kid gunning for Santa. Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who plays Mrs. Claus, was also on hand for some holiday cheer and a few words about a possible sequel.

Talking with Mel Gibson, he opens up about competing with Kurt Russell this year for most badass Santa of 2020, with Russell starring in The Christmas Chronicles 2 for Netflix later this month as well. Chance lets us in on a few set secrets, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste hints at being either the Easter Bunny or the Tooth Fairy in a possible sequel. The directors also brought some fun antidotes from the set, discussing their cast and what it was like to suddenly realize they were making what will surely be a Christmas cult classic for years to come.

Fatman will be playing at select movie theaters across the country beginning this Friday, as well as a handful of Drive-In theaters that aren't yet shut down due to the encroaching Winter weather. Fatman is a lot of fun. And it's clear that the cast and crew had a great time making this dark action comedy.