The Fatman trailer has arrived. Mel Gibson's Santa Claus is being hunted by Walton Goggins in the first footage from this dark holiday hitman comedy. The footage is insane and highly R-rated, as we learn that Goggins' Skinny Man, a hitman who works in a toy store, isn't the first to come after Jolly Old Saint Nick. The movie stars Gibson as the "Unorthodox Chris Cringle," which has been Rated-R due to its bloody violence and language. The trailer is definitely Not Safe For Work, so consider yourself warned.

Mel Gibson's Santa Clause has seen better days in the Fatman trailer. "I don't know what I'm doing wrong, I've lost my influence," complains Father Christmas in this first footage from the upcoming holdiay outing. "All I have is a loathing for a world that's forgotten." From here, we learn that a boy once received coal from Santa and he is promising revenge. In order to do so, he calls on Walton Goggins' Skinny Man to handle the job, though Santa seems as if he has been waiting for this.

Walton Goggins' Skinny Man can be heard yelling, "I've come for your head, fatman!" However, this isn't Santa's first rodeo. "You think you're the first?!" yells back Santa. "You think I got this job because I'm fat and jolly?" It appears that a lot of disgruntled children have wanted to take down Santa for years and he is fed up with it. If all of that wasn't enough, we learn that Santa has partnered with the United States military to save his business. From there, we are treated to a scene introducing the elves, who appear to be a bit on the gluttonous side. Gunfights, mean reindeer, and tons of blood offer up a new take on the Christmas movie, with a release timed for this year's holiday season.

Saban Films acquired the rights for Fatman and they have announced that it will open in select theaters on November 13th. From there, it will be available on digital and VOD starting on November 17th. Mel Gibson was recently seen in Daddy's Home 2. In 2017, the actor received an Academy Award nomination for Hacksaw Ridge, which he directed. Walton Goggins has been all over the place recently. From Ant-Man and the Wasp and Them That Follow on the big screen to The Righteous Gemstones and The Unicorn on the small screen. Marianne Jean-Baptiste also stars in Fatman and was recently seen in Soundtrack, Homecoming, and Peter Rabbit.

Fatman is written and directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride serve as executive producers on the movie, which is more than likely how Walton Goggins got on board after working with the duo on The Righteous Gemstones and Vice Principals. You can check out the first trailer for Fatman above, thanks to the Saban Films YouTube channel.