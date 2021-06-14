Paul Walker's younger brother Cody spoke about what the late Fast and Furious star would think about the current state of the franchise. Of course, Paul is very widely known for his role in the franchise as Brian O'Conner, which he portrayed alongside Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto. The two would go on to reprise their roles together in multiple sequels before Paul died in 2013 at the age of 40.

When Paul Walker died he was working on the seventh installment of the series, Furious 7. His brothers, Caleb and Cody Walker, were then brought in as stand-ins to help complete the late actor's remaining scenes. In the final scene of the movie, Paul's Brian bids farewell to Vin's Dom by giving each other a smile before driving off into separate directions. Paul's face was digitally inserted into the scene.

The Fast and Furious franchise has only gotten more insane since Furious 7, and Paul Walker would apparently get a kick out of how far things have come since the first installment. Speaking about the situation with TMZ, the actor's brother Cody Walker also praised the way Vin Diesel and the Fast and Furious team wrote off Paul's character along with how they've continued to pay tribute. Here's what Cody had to say when asked what Paul would think of the current state of the franchise.

"You know, I think that Vin and the whole [Fast and Furious] family have done a good job in tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would really get a kick out of where it's gone. It's gotten so crazy. It's a wild, wild ride at this point. Paul was very much the purist, the real car guy. I couldn't speculate what he would think. I just know that Vin always takes the very serious approach to keeping Paul's legacy in mind, and has always done a nice job of paying tribute to his character. They worked together and were brothers for years."

Cody also concurs that the success of the franchise would have been beyond Paul's wildest dreams. He regales how he still frequently meets people who credit his brother for their own love of cars, and Cody feels exactly the same way.

"They were all so young when this whole thing started, and I was even younger. I was in middle school when this whole thing started, and that's where my love of cars came from. I meet people all the time who go, 'Your brother is the reason I love cars,' to which I say, 'Me too.'"

The younger Walker was also asked about an upcoming auction of one of the original movie's cars, a 1994 Toyota Supra. Cody Walker thinks the vehicle could fetch a pretty high price, and again, he reiterates that his brother wouldn't have been able to believe any of this if you were to tell him during the production of the first movie.

"I think Paul would think it's hilarious. When they filmed these movies... I don't think if you would have asked Paul in 2001, where he thought this franchise would have gone, I don't think he would have thought they were on the ninth film at this point. They were just having a lot of fun making a movie."

Diesel has also spoken about how he feels Walker's presence is still with him on the set. He has even credited Paul for sending John Cena his way to be cast as Dom Toretto's brother in Fast & Furious 9. Following an international release in May, F9 will be hitting theaters in the United States on June 25.