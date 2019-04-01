It was just last week that we passed along the update that 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment's upcoming three-film adaptation of Goosebumps author R.L. Stine's teen horror book series Fear Street had added Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford to the cast. That update was a two-parter as we also passed along word that the trilogy lost Queen of Earth and Her Smell writer-director Alex Ross Perry, who was all set to take the helm of the second Fear Street sequel. And today we hear that Stranger Things season two star Sadie Sink has joined the cast as well.

Sadie Sink will be joining a cast that includes the above-mentioned Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford along with Benjamin Flores Jr. (Ride Along, Transformers: The Last Knight), Olivia Welch, Kiana Madeira, and Swamp Thing, Jurassic World star Matt Burke in the role of "Football Coach." Madeira and Welch are set to be the stars of all three Fear Street movies with the teen actresses playing two different characters, one in the mid-'90s, and one in the 1600s. Meanwhile, Sadie Sink is at this time only confirmed to appear in the middle movie.

And speaking of Sadie Sink, the young actress is best known for her role as Max "Mad Max" Mayfield in Netflix and The Duffer Brothers' original series Stranger Things alongside Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Finn Wolfhard. But she has also snagged roles in such projects as Destin Daniel Cretton's The Glass Castle co-starring Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, and Naomi Watts, and Robert Carlock and Tina Fey's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt with Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, and Jane Krakowski. On top of those roles, Sink has also starred in American Odyssey with Anna Friel, Peter Facinelli, and Jake Robinson, Blue Bloods with Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Tom Selleck, and The Americans with Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. Sink can be seen next in (Sinister 2, Citadel) director Ciarán Foy's upcoming horror-thriller Eli co-starring Max Martini (13 Hours, Captain Phillips), Kelly Reilly (Eden Lake, Pride & Prejudice), Lili Taylor (The Conjuring, I Shot Andy Warhol), and Charlie Shotwell (Captain Fantastic, All the Money in the World).

I don't know about you, but I'm really looking forward to checking out this trilogy once it hits. Sure this seems like it's aiming to be more of a teenage girl type of fright flick, but all the same, I was a big fan of Stine's Goosebumps book series as a kid and as I grew a bit older I got into his Fear Street novels as well. In fact, I still own two of the Fear Street books, "Cheerleaders: The First Evil" and "The Prom Queen." They're lying around here somewhere.

Honeymoon director Leigh Janiak will helm all three Fear Street trilogy movies. Janiak is also known for helming episodes of Cinemax's Outcast starring Patrick Fugit, Philip Glenister, and Wrenn Schmidt, and MTV's Scream: The TV Series starring Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, and John Karna. She will be helming these Fear Street movies from a series of screenplays she wrote along with Phil Graziadei, Zak Olkewicz, Roberto Patino, and Kate Trefry based on the books by R.L. Stine. This casting update comes to us via Deadline.