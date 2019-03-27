20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment's upcoming three-film adaptation of Goosebumps author R L Stine's teen horror book series Fear Street has been snatching up cast left and right over the past month. And today seems to be no different as this afternoon we got word that Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford have signed onto the series of flicks. No word on who they will be playing, or in which of the three planned films they will appear. Not only that but now it seems that Honeymoon director Leigh Janiak will be directing all three movies instead of parts 1 and 3 while Listen Up Philip and Queen of Earth writer-director Alex Ross Perry who was attached to helm the middle Fear Street sequel seems to have dropped out or been replaced.

Anyhow, today's casting update comes to us on the heels of the recent announcement that Transformers: The Last Knight and Ride Along star Benjamin Flores Jr. would be joining Olivia Welch and Kiana Madeira in at least two of the three movies. And speaking of Madeira and Welch, the two teen actresses will appear in all three films playing a couple of gay teenagers, and each will be playing two different characters, one in the mid-'90s, and one in the 1600s.

As for today's new cast, Ashley Zukerman seems to be the most accomplished actor of the bunch. After all, the man has snagged long-running roles in such TV shows as Michael Sandrelli in Rush, Lucas Taylor in Terra Nova, Charlie Isaacs in Manhattan, Jesse Banks in The Code, and Peter MacLeish in Designated Survivor. He has even had roles in such shows as Fear the Walking Dead and Masters of Sex. He can be seen next in Emma Tammi's supernatural horror Western The Wind with Miles Anderson, Caitlin Gerard, and Julia Goldani Telles.

Moving on, Jeremy Ford is known for roles in movies such as Anthony and James Gaudioso's The Ghost and The Whale with Jonathan Pryce, Tippi Hedren, and Monica Keena; and Trey Haley's A Mother's Sacrifice with Kristy Swanson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Meanwhile, Julia Rehwald hasn't been in much. But one of her few credits includes - go figure - Leigh Janiak's upcoming adaptation of author Lauren Oliver's novel Panic with Will Chase, Tonya Glanz, Mia Sinclair Jenness, and the above-mentioned Olivia Welch. Fred Hechinger is perhaps best known for his role as Trevor in writer-director Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade with Elsie Fisher; and writer-director Brady Corbet's Vox Lux starring Natalie Portman, Jude Law, and Stacy Martin. Hechinger can be seen next in Joe Wright's The Woman in the Window with Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, and Julianne Moore. And while we're here and all, IMDb also lists Matt Burke (Jurassic World, Swamp Thing) in the role of "Football Coach."

As mentioned above, it now looks as if Leigh Janiak (Outcast, Scream: The TV Series) will direct all three films in this upcoming Fear Street trilogy. And in addition to helming the trio of fright flicks, Janiak also helped pen the screenplays along with Phil Graziadei (Honeymoon), Zak Olkewicz (The Girl in the Dark), Roberto Patino (Westworld, Sons of Anarchy), and Kate Trefry (Stranger Things) based on the books by R L Stine. This casting update comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.