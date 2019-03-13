One of the upcoming horror movies I'm most interested in checking out as soon as possible is 20th Century Fox's three-film adaptation of Goosebumps author R.L. Stine's teen horror series Fear Street. Yeah, you read that right - three-film adaptation. This is like The Lord of the Rings meets a PG-13 horror-thriller such as Blumhouse's Truth or Dare. The movies are all set to begin filming this month in Atlanta with Honeymoon helmer Leigh Janiak directing the first and third films, while Her Smell director Alex Ross Perry will helm the second motion picture. Benjamin Flores, Jr. has joined the cast as well.

Benjamin Flores Jr. is best known for roles in such action-comedies as Michael Bay's fifth entry in the Transformers series, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Tim Story's Ride Along starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube. Flores Jr can next be seen in Netflix's comedy Rim Of The World directed by McG, which will be available on the streaming giant this May. Flores, Jr will play Josh, described as such.

"A bit of a loner, smart, kind and resourceful, who prefers internet chat rooms to high school and is obsessed with conspiracy theories."

Flores, Jr. will be joining the already announced cast that includes Kiana Madeira and Olivia Welch. Madeira is best known for a bunch of Disney Channel movies, a recurring role on The CW'S The Flash, and roles in Facebook Watch's Sacred Lies and Netflix's Trinkets. And Welsh is perhaps best known for her role in Fear Street 1 & 2 director Leigh Janiak's Amazon adaptation of Lauren Oliver's novel Panic. She has also appeared on Netflix's Unbeliveable alongside Toni Collette (Hereditary and The Sixth Sense).

While these plot rundowns haven't been 100% confirmed by the powers that be over at 20th Century Fox and/or Chernin Entertainment, this new Fear Street adaptation's three films will supposedly go a little something like this. Fear Street: Part 1 begins in 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, where a group of teens discovers that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random and that they may be the next victims. From there, Fear Street: Part 2 will pick up back in 1978 at Camp Nightwing, a summer camp which is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside. When horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it's too late. And finally Fear Street: Part 3 takes place in a colonial town in 1666, which is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it's up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town's curse, before it's too late.

There is currently no word on just what order these movies will be released in, but that's evidently what we can plan to witness once they start dropping. Once again, 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment's adaptation of R.L. Stine's hit literary franchise is all set to begin production this month in Atlanta with Jason Young overseeing the project on behalf of the studio. This update was brought to us via Deadline.