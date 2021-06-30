The trilogy and the terror begins in Shadyside, 1994. The new trailer for the first part of Netflix's horror trilogy, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, teases jump-inducing frights, brutal violence, and horror movie tropes galore in Netflix's adaptation of the bestselling book series. The footage teases the first installment in the Summer of fear in the streaming platform's highly anticipated adaptation of the work of American author R. L. Stine.

Transporting audiences back to the glorious 90s, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 picks up, of course, in 1994, when a group of teenagers discover that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected - and that they may be the next targets. Directed by Leigh Janiak, with a script co-written by Phil Graziadei and Janiak, and from an original story by Kyle Killen, Graziadei, and Janiak, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 stars Kiana Madeira as Deena, Olivia Welch as Samantha, Benjamin Flores Jr. as Josh, Julia Rehwald as Kate, Fred Hechinger as Simon, Maya Hawke as Heather, and Ashley Zukerman as Sheriff Nick Goode.

Based on R.L. Stine's bestselling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history, and will differ greatly from the seminal writer's other famous works, Goosebumps. Looking much more viciously frightening, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 was recently Rated R "for strong bloody violence, drug content, language and some sexual content," promising an ever more terrifying adaptation than audiences are perhaps prepared for.

In light of the R rating, author R.L. Stine has revealed that he has already seen the trilogy in its entirety and has told fans to ready their nerves. "Fear Street fans are in for a treat--and some major surprises," he said of the adaptation. "Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills-- and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

The second Fear Street will pick up in 1978 at Camp Nightwing, which is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers who hail from the downtrodden town of Shadyside. But when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it's too late. Finally, the third Fear Street will take audiences all the way back to 1666. In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it's up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town's curse, before it's too late.

The Fear Street trilogy is being released exclusively to Netflix across the month of July. Fear Street Part One: 1994 will be released on July 2, with Fear Street Part Two: 1978 following on July 9, before concluding with Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16.