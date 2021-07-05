Following the premiere of the first installment on Netflix, the streamer has released a new trailer for Fear Street Part 2: 1978. A trilogy of movies set over three separate time periods, the Fear Street movies are based on the original horror novels by R.L. Stine. The first chapter, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, was released on July 2, performing rather well with critics and horror fans. Teasing the release of chapter two this week, Netflix has dropped a new trailer which you can check out below.

A premise for Fear Street Part 2: 1978 reads: "In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it is too late."

Leigh Janiak directs Fear Street Part 2: 1978 using a screenplay co-written with Zak Olkewikz. It is based on an original story by Olkewicz, Phil Graziadei, and Janiak. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is featured in a main role, and the movie also stars Olivia Welch, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, and Jordana Spiro.

Janiak also helmed the first installment, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, which was co-written with Graziadei. Kyle Killen also contributed to the story. Set in the 1990s, that movie follows a group of teenagers who discover that the terrifying events haunting their town for generations may all be connected, and that they could be the next targets. It stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, and Darrell Britt-Gibson.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666, which will be released next week, will bring the connected story to a close. Also directed by Janiak, the final chapter is written by Janiak, Graziadei, and Kate Trefry. Taking the story back to 1666, the third movie follows a colony gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come. Meanwhile, the teenagers in 1994 and 1978 try to finally put an end to the town's curse before it is too late. Its cast is made up of the stars from the previous movies.

Written by R.L. Stine, the first Fear Street book was published in 1989. Though not quite as adult as the Netflix movies, the books were aimed for more mature readers than the younger kids that read Goosebumps books. The highly successful book series would sell more than 80 million copies and there have been efforts in the past to turn it into a TV series or feature movie. Leigh Janiak has been involved with the process as far back as 2017.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is currently streaming on Netflix, and Fear Street Part 2: 1978 will follow with its own premiere this Friday on July 9. The trilogy will conclude with Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 16. The new trailer for the second installment comes to us from Netflix on YouTube.