Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is an upcoming American Slasher film which is scheduled to be released only on Netflix. The new film will be the second installment in the Fear Street Trilogy, with a release date of July 9, 2021. The horror slasher sequel is directed by Leigh Janiak, with a script co-written by Zak Olkewikz and Janiak, from an original story by Olkewicz, Phil Graziadei, and Janiak. The Fear Street Trilogy is based on the book series of the same name by R. L. Stine. Check out the new poster featuring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

The official Fear Street Part 2: 1978 synopsis reads as follows: "Shadyside, 1978. School's out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival." The upcoming horror film stars Olivia Welch as Samantha "Sam" Fraser, Sadie Sink as Ziggy Berman, Emily Rudd as Cindy Berman, Ryan Simpkins as Alice, McCabe Slye as Tommy Slater, and Ashley Zuckerman as Sheriff Nick Goode.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 was released on July 2, 2021 and is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The first installment of the three part trilogy follows after a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries during the year of 1994. The first film stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Darrell Britt-Gibson and Maya Hawke. Upon the release of Fear Street Part One: 1994, the film had received generally positive reviews, with critics praising the performances, direction, cinematography and homages. The first installment is directed by Leigh Janiak, with a script co-written by Phil Graziadei and Janiak, from an original story by Kyle Killen, Graziadei, and Janiak.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 will be the last installment for the three part Fear Street trilogy, and will be released on Netflix July 16, 2021. The upcoming film is directed by Leigh Janiak and co-written by Phil Graziadei, Janiak, and Kate Trefry. The official synopsis for the third film as follows: In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a witch hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, while teenagers in 1994 try to put an end to their town's curse before it is too late.Despite the second film being set 16 years before the first one, and the third set centuries before, there are common threads that link them all.

Originally, the first film of the trilogy was scheduled to be released theatrically in June 2020, but the film was eventually pulled from the release schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the month of April 2020, Chernin Entertainment had ended their distribution deal with 20th Century Studios and made a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix. By the time August 2020 came around, Netflix had officially acquired the distribution rights to the Fear Street Trilogy with a mid-2021 release date strategy for all three movies. Netflix is currently using this opportunity of the Fear Street Trilogy as an experiment in hopes of making a new way of distributing films by releasing each of three parts of a trilogy a week apart.