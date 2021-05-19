The first trailer for Netflix's highly anticipated adaptation of R. L. Stine's Fear Street teases the Summer of Fear, with the streaming platform set to release each movie in the upcoming trilogy one week after another this July. Each Fear Street installment will transport audiences to a different period of time, exploring the horrors that take place in the fictionalized city of Shadyside.

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected - and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history.

In a first for Netflix and for the horror film genre, Netflix is announcing that the upcoming Fear Street Trilogy will be released as an epic summer movie event over three consecutive weeks this July.

Watch the Fear Street Trilogy only on Netflix this July.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 - July 2

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 - July 9

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 - July 16

Leigh Janiak, director of the Fear Street trilogy, says, "We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer. It's a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way - back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can't wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978 and 1666!"

R.L. Stine, author of the best-selling horror series FearStreet, says, "Fear Street fans are in for a treat--and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills-- and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

From the wicked mind of R.L. Stine, the first Fear Street will take place in 1994 and begins in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in the town of Shadyside, Ohio. A group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.

The second Fear Street will then pick up in 1978 at Camp Nightwing, which is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers who hail from the downtrodden town of Shadyside. But when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it's too late.

Finally, the third Fear Street will take audiences all the way back to 1666. In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it's up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town's curse, before it's too late.

The trilogy of movies, which are being adapted from R.L. Stine's teenage horror fiction series which began in 1989, have been shrouded in secrecy ever since they were first announced. Despite the movies being released within the coming weeks, almost nothing has been revealed, leaving audiences on tenterhooks as they await some semblance of what the adaptation will look like. Well, thanks to this newly released trailer, we now have a good idea of what horrors to expect when the Fear Street trilogy hits the streaming platform.

The first Fear Street is directed by Leigh Janiak and stars Kiana Madeira as Deena, Olivia Welch as Samantha Fraser, Benjamin Flores Jr. as Josh, Julia Rehwald as Kate, Fred Hechinger as Simon, Ashley Zukerman as Sheriff Nick Goode, Darrell Britt-Gibson as Martin, Jeremy Ford as Peter, as well as Maya Hawke, Jordana Spiro, and Jordyn DiNatale.

The Fear Street trilogy was initially intended to be released back in June 2020 but was pulled from the schedule due to the ongoing global situation. In April 2020, Chernin Entertainment ended their distribution deal with 20th Century Studios and instead made a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix, with the streaming giant acquiring the rights to the adaptation with plans to make 2021 the Summer of Fear.

The Fear Street trilogy are just some of the highly anticipated projects being brought to audiences by Netflix this summer, with the streaming giant also planning to release the Kevin Hart comedy Fatherhood, Liam Neeson's The Ice Road, the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, and Jason Momoa's revenge thriller Sweet Girl, as well as Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, The Loud House Movie, The House of Flowers: The Movie, Blood Red Sky, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, The Last Letter From Your Lover, The Kissing Booth 3 and Beckett.