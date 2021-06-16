In the world of horror, there are loads of film adaptations based on popular books. In 2015, a movie franchise was started that was inspired by the beloved Goosebumps series. This year, three films based on R.L. Stine's Fear Street novels are going to be released. Unlike the former, the Fear Street trilogy will be rated-R for "strong bloody violence."

For those who have read the source material, the news may not be very surprising. A difference between Goosebumps and Fear Street is that the latter was geared towards a more teen audience. Goosebumps was primarily focused on appealing to elementary school-aged kids. Teenagers are generally able to see more mature material in works of fiction, which applies to all mediums, like cinema. However, the films will be more adult focused than teen oriented. The surprise that might come for some is how mature the adaptations will be.

The ratings for the first two films in the upcoming series reads:

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 - "Rated R for strong bloody violence, drug content, language and some sexual content."

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 - "Rated R for bloody horror violence, sexual content, nudity, drug use, and language throughout."

Stine has seen what the features will include, and he is highly impressed. He recently said, "Fear Street fans are in for a treat - and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R.. That means a lot more thrills - and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected." Fans should probably have their fears settled when the creator of the original work likes an adaptation.

A description of the upcoming films states, "In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected - and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history."

Each part of the Netflix horror franchise will take place during a different decade in human history. Part One is set in the 1990s, Part Two in the 1970s, and Part Three goes way back to the 1660s. Some cast members will feature in multiple projects, such as Sadie Sink and Emily Rudd. Synopses for all three sections exist for the public to view.

The synopsis for Fear Street Part One: 1994 reads, "A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside." The release date is on July 2. Cast members include: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, and Jeremy Ford.

Next, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 has the synopsis that says, "Shadyside, 1978. School's out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival." This story's release date is July 9. Cast members include Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Scott Welch, Chiara Aurelia, and Jordyn DiNatale.

Finally, Fear Street Part Three: 1666 has a synopsis that explains, "The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever." The release date for the finale is July 16. Cast members include Kiana Medeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Jordana Spiro, and Jordyn DiNatale. Considering the repeating number 6 in the year, demonic influences are apparent.

In a recent statement, Janiak discussed, "As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies. For 1994, Scream stood above all rest - it's peak '90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films -Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666...I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick's The New World." Anyone who has a Netflix account will be able to see the titles when they are released.