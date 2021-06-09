Netflix has released the official trailer for Fear Street, a three-week "film trilogy event" beginning on July 2. Based on the best-selling horror book series by R.L. Stine, the event will see three separate movies releasing weekly, each one set in a different time period. The new trailer, which you can take a look at below, debuted on Wednesday at the first-ever Geeked Week virtual fan event celebrating genre entertainment at Netflix.

"As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies," said Fear Street helmer Leigh Janiak. "For 1994,Scream stood above all rest -- it's peak '90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films - Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666...I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick's The New World."

R.L. Stine added: "The thing that ties Fear Street to people all over the world is that we all have the same fears. It doesn't matter what country you're in, everyone is afraid of the dark, or afraid somebody's lurking in the closet, or afraid of being in some strange new place they've never been before. We all have the same fears."

The trilogy logline for Fear Street reads: "In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected - and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside's sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making."

Along with the new trailer comes new individual loglines for each of the three installments. You can check those out below.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994: A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978: Shadyside, 1978. School's out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666: The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

Leigh Janiak directs all three installments of the ﻿Fear Street﻿ trilogy. The trilogy screenplays were written by Phil Graziadei & Janiak (Part 1: 1994); Zak Olkewicz and Janiak (Part 2: 1978); and Graziadei & Janiak and Kate Trefry (Part 3: 1666). Janiak, Kori Adelson, Timothy M. Bourne, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine executive produced.

Fear Street Party 1: 1994 will release globally on July 2, 2021, followed by Fear Street Part 2: 1978 on July 9, 2021, and Fear Street Part 3 on July 16, 2021. All three movies will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix.