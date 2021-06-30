The Fast and Furious franchise may have its endgame in sight, but the cast of F9 know exactly which characters should take the reins of the series in a new spinoff of their own. At this point, it's been widely reported that there will be just two installments left in the parent series after the release of F9. Director Justin Lin has suggested that F9 is the first of a planned trilogy to close out the series, and F11 will serve as the final Fast and Furious movie.

This doesn't mean that the world of The Fast and the Furious cannot continue to be expanded with spinoff movies. We've already seen some of this already, with Jason Statham and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson previously starring in the hit spinoff movie Hobbs and Shaw. It's always possible that movie could keep the story going with its own sequel, but there are certainly other characters in the same cinematic universe just as deserving of their own spinoffs.

In a recent interview with the F9 cast hosted by SiriusXM, the question was asked as to which characters could lead a spinoff movie. The first person to answer the question was Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, who really didn't have to spend any time at all thinking of what to say. For his part, he thinks the women of F9 should team up to lead their own spinoff. As Bridges puts it in the interview:

"The girls need a spinoff. That's who needs a spinoff. All of the badass, kick-ass women in this film. That's who deserves it."

The suggestion was met with complete agreement by the rest of the present cast members, and no other names were even offered. It's also something that could very well become a reality, as there have been rumors reported on in the past about Universal planning a female-led Fast and Furious spinoff movie. When asked if there was any truth to these rumors, or if any actual discussions have yet begun, here's what Jordana Brewster - who would most likely be involved - had to say.

"Think about all the people we could bring back, right? We could bring back Eva Mendes, who'd be incredible to work with. There's Hellen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Nathalie [Emmanuel], me, Anna [Sawai], Michelle [Rodriguez]. It would be really, really cool. I can't speak to the discussions, but I think it would be awesome."

Brewster's comments suggest that formal talks have not yet taken place on a possible Fast and Furious spinoff following the female characters. With F9 now very close to its premiere in the United States following several major delays, we can imagine production on F10 can't be too far away, so maybe the powers that be will soon be back to discussing the next steps of the franchise, along with what possible spinoffs could be derived from it.

Perhaps the most bizarre suggestion to have come up so far is a crossover with Jurassic World. Fast cars outrunning hungry dinos does sound like an incredible movie, but the odds of this one happening don't seem very high. F9 will be released in the U.S. on June 25.