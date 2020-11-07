Ferris Bueller's Day Off never got a sequel in the 80s, though it was spun-off into a TV show that followed the further adventures of Ferris and his best friend Cameron in high school. Many folks associated with the original movie have always been hesitant to even talk about a follow-up without director and creator John Hughes in the mix. Now, Matthew Broderick's co-star in the movie, Alan Ruck, who played Cameron, thinks he knows just how a sequel could and should work. And it all starts at the nursing home.

So, has Cameron traded in his Ferrari for a Rascal scooter? That's the conceit behind the pitch Alan Ruck is proposing. The actor has found much success in Hollywood since the days of starring in a John Hughes classic, with Ferris Bueller's Day Off hitting theaters in 1986. But nothing has ever quite compared to that iconic comedy. Today, Ruck is starring in Succession and has a hilarious role in the body-switch horror comedy Freaky, which hist theaters this month. Promoting his more recent projects gave the actor an opportunity to think back on one his favorite roles.

Alan Ruck has long since been out of high school, and is currently 64 years old. Aging gracefully, entering his later years has had him thinking about just where Cameron and Ferris would be at this stage in life. And it has him conjuring a sequel idea that actually sounds pretty funny. Alan Ruck had this to say about Ferris Bueller's Day Off 2: The Golden Years, while also revealing that a sequel has been on the lips of many creative minds in Hollywood dating all the way back to the 80s.

"There are always little rumors, and different writers will come up to [me] at parties or awards shows and say, 'I've got a great idea', and then you never hear anything more about it. Back in the day, John Hughes talked to Matthew briefly about maybe having Ferris go to college. I always thought they should wait until Matthew and I are in our 70s. Cameron's in a nursing home, and Ferris comes and breaks him out!"

John Hughes died over a decade ago, passing away August 6, 2009. At that time, any and all sequel ideas for any of his classic movies disappeared with the exception of the Vacation franchise, which had continued without John Hughes before his passing. No other John Hughes movies have ever gotten the sequel treatment aside from Vacation, though like Ferris Bueller, his teen comedy Weird Science was also turned into a TV show.

At one point, there had been talk of a Ferris Bueller's Day Off 2 where Ferris finds himself in a dead end job and takes a sick day to relive his youth. That idea never came to fruition. As far as Alan Ruck's nursing home idea ever becoming a reality, that is something Paramount Pictures and the John Hughes estate would have to decide. Though it does sound like a perfect book end to the legacy.

The entire Ferris Bueller cast reunited during quarantine. Alan Ruck says he will be back on the Succession set very soon. Freaky is in theaters November 13th to celebrate Friday the 13th. This news originated at Entertainment Weekly.