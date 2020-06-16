Josh Gad has made it his mission to use the lockdown as a means of bringing together the cast of classic Hollywood films in front of fans, via his YouTube channel, Reunited apart. The latest episode of the series featured a reunion of the cast of the original Ghostubsters. But viewers were in for an additional treat in the last few seconds of the show. During the 'coming soon' segment of the episode, "Oh Yeah" by Yello played in the background, also known as the Ferris Bueller song.

So it seems the next episode of the show will have Gad hosting the cast and crew of the cult classic 1986 teen movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The film, starring Matthew Broderick in the lead role, along with Mia Sara and Alan Ruck, tells the tale of a high school slacker who blows off school to spend the day in Chicago. An elaborate web of lies and deception are formulated by Ferris to keep authorities off his back, leading to the type of teen high jinks that fans loved.

The teen comedy was one of the biggest hits of the year when it was released, an unheard-of feat in modern times when the box-office is dominated by CGI-spectacle movies. Ferris Bueller's Day Off also made stars out of Matthew Broderick and the rest of the cast, and was recently selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, being deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

So far, there is no news as to who will participate in the reunion episode. Matthew Broderick as the movie's lead is almost guaranteed to turn up. Alan Ruck and Mia Sara will also probably be present.

Gad is also known for including the behind-the-scenes players in his classic movie reunions, like Peter Jackson showing up for the Lord of the Rings reunion episode, or Steven Spielberg dropping by to join the Goonies cast. So the writers and directors behind Ferris Bueller's Day Off might also be a part of the reunion show.

Each one of the Reunited Apart episodes so far has been a special event for fans of one classic film series or another. Actors and crew members share the difficulties and hard work that went into creating each classic film, and the chance to see the actors once again showcasing their interpersonal chemistry from the original movies is an added delight.

The show has also become an excellent place for the makers behind the films to present updates on any planned sequels or reboots. A Ferris Bueller sequel was planned after the success of the original, with the cast reprising their roles as older versions of the characters they portrayed in the first film. While the sequel was ultimately scrapped, the upcoming reunion might give us some hint of any new plans to take the teen comedy franchise forward with a modern sequel, following the trend of the Bill and Ted franchise's third film arriving this year almost three decades after the first two.