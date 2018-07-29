Ferris Bueller's Day Off is one of the most beloved movies in history, and now, you can own a piece of that 1980s magic. One of the three red Ferrari replicas that was used in the film is going up for auction in August. Alan Ruck's Cameron Frye character says, "The 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California. Less than 100 were made," in the film. However, that would have been way too expensive to rent the real deal for the John Hughes movie. So, instead, Hughes had three replicas purchased to use and abuse.

The car that will be going up for auction next month is one of three 1985 Modena GTs built for Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Cameron's dad spent three years of his life restoring the beauty in the movie, only to have Ferries declare, "It is his fault he didn't lock the garage." The auction takes place from August 23rd to the 25th in Monterey, California and it comes with a certificate of authenticity as well as memorabilia from the film.

The three Modena GT Spyder Californias built by Modena Design and Development in El Cajon, California, were all used in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Modena did an incredible job making the replicas. There's a 3.0-liter V-12 engine under the hood of an original 1960 Ferrari 250 GT, but it only produces around 275 horsepower. However, the replica has a 427 cubic inch V-8, which will get up to 500 horsepower. Plus, it will only cost a fraction of price of an original. The replica has been deemed "a much better looking Shelby Cobra" by car enthusiasts.

Out of the three Ferrari replicas that were made for Ferris Bueller's Day Off, this is this the last one available. The model shown in the movie that crashed out of the back of the garage did not make it out of the production of the movie alive and the other working version of the car was sold at auction in 2013 for $230,000, which is nothing compared to the millions that an original would set you back. That's all dependent on one having an extra quarter of a million dollars hanging around for fun.

Since this is the last of the three Ferrari replicas to have been used in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, this one could fetch a bit more than the previous car. Adding to the value could be that the Smithsonian inducted the replica into its Historical Vehicle Association Hall of Fame, making it only the 22nd car to receive that prestigious honor. If you've ever wanted to own a piece of cinematic history, now is your chance. It might be time to start ripping the couches and chairs apart looking for loose change. You can read more information about the Modena GT Spyder California at the Mecum website as well as get information about the auction itself.