Josh Gad's sixth celebrity cast reunion video is now online, and the newest installment of Gad's Reunited Apart web-series brings together the cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Featuring several stars from the movie like Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, and Jennifer Grey, it really goes without saying that anyone who loves the classic comedy movie is going to want to watch this video. As with previous Reunited Apart episodes, the video comes with some awesome surprises as well, and you can watch the complete reunion video below.

As mentioned above, some of the cast members featured in the Josh Gad hosted reunion are Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller), Alan Ruck (Cameron Frye), Mia Sara (Sloane Peterson), and Jennifer Grey (Jeanie Bueller). Of course, no Reunited Apart episode would be complete without its celebrity surprises, and this video has those as well. This includes other cast members Cindy Pickett (Katie Bueller), Lyman Ward (Tom Bueller), and -- of course -- Ben Stein, who famously plays the economics teacher that utters the often-quoted line, "Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?"

Released in 1986, Ferris Bueler's Day Off was written and directed by the late John Hughes. In a nutshell, the movie follows a high school slacker who skips school along with the many wild hijinks that ensue. Critically acclaimed and a tremendous box office success, the movie is widely considered to be among the very best comedy movies of all time. Sadly, Hughes passed away in 2009, but Gad and the Ferris Bueler cast pay tribute to the iconic filmmaker in the reunion video.

"He was a loving guy, and it comes across in the movies," Stein said of Hughes and his work. "His movies are about love, and they're not mean, they're not angry, they're not violent. They're about love, and they're about human beings connecting with each other on the level of love, and I don't see much of that anymore."

After speaking about the movie and some of their favorite memories from the set, the Ferris Bueller's Day Off cast is joined by Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal who assists Gad with asking questions about the movie. Also featured is choreographer Kenny Ortega, who joins the reunion to speak about his work on the iconic parade scene in the movie and how the job came to be. Further paying tribute to Hughes, many celebrities are also shown repeating some of their most famous lines from various Hughes movies, such as Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Miriam Flynn, Jon Cryer, and Steve Martin.

This episode of Reunited Apart was put together in collaboration with Barefoot Wine to raise money for Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), a program that provides financial relief when a food and beverage employee with children faces a health crisis, death, or natural disaster. Gad's Reunited Apart kicked off the donations with $25,000, encouraging viewers to do the same. You can read more about the cause and offer donations by visiting the official website for CORE. The Ferris Bueler's Day Off reunion video for Reunited Apart comes to us from Josh Gad on YouTube.