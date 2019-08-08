Major League Baseball is coming to where Field of Dreams was shot. The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will square off against each other at the Iowa field in August 2020. The 1989 fantasy-drama sports movie is now 30 years old and has been a part of baseball culture ever since it hit theaters, so it's only fitting to host a game at the Dyersville farm site. Construction is due to start next week in preparation for the big event.

Universal Studios is helping to build a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark on the site where Field of Dreams was shot. Instead of playing on the original site, the game will take place adjacent to the original field, with a pathway connecting the two. The design of the park will take inspiration from Chicago's Comiskey Park and the game will be considered a home game for the White Sox. Lucky attendees of the game will be able to make their way to the "ballpark through a cornfield pathway, and the right field wall will be decorated with windows to showcase the cornfields surrounding the ballpark." This will surely be a very hot ticket with MLB fans coming in from all over the country.

The MLB has been working hard to expand and bring in new fans over the years, which has started to bring in elements of pop culture to do so. Ballparks across the North America have been hosting movie nights, screening movies such as Star Wars while also hosting theme nights, including a night dedicated to HBO's hit show Game of Thrones. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement and had this to say.

"As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams. We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa."

Having a game where Field of Dreams was shot is a lot more involved than hosting a theme night or a movie screening. This is going to be pretty amazing to see unfold as construction starts up. The game will take place on August 13th, 2020 and more details, including ticket information, will be announced soon. With that being said, expect tickets to be a bit on the pricey side and extremely hard to get.

Field of Dreams was released in the spring of 1989 and it was a box office success, staying in theaters until December. In 2017, the movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." This upcoming event is sure to be an event that MLB and movie fans won't want to miss. You can check out a teaser for the game below, thanks to the MLB Twitter account.