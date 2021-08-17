Field of Dreams is getting the small screen treatment on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. Based on the Oscar-nominated movie released in 1989 by Universal Pictures, the Field of Dreams series will reportedly "reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa, and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved." No cast members have yet been announced, though it sounds like Kevin Costner won't be returning.

On Monday, it was announced that Field of Dreams had been given a straight-to-series order on Peacock with Michael Schur serving as writer and executive producer under his Fremulon banner. Also on board to executive produce are Lawrence Gordon of The Gordon Company and David Miner of 3 Arts, and Morgan Sackett. Universal TV will produce.

"Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist," said Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. "It's whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we're looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock."

"Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur," added Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. "His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans."

Based on the book Shoeless Joe by W.P. Kinsella, Field of Dreams was written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson. It stars Kevin Costner as an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends like Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta). Amy Madigan and James Earl Jones also star alongside Burt Lancaster in his final movie role. It was a big hit at the box office and was well received by critics at the time. At the Academy Awards in 1990, Field of Dreams was nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score.

Recently, Major League Baseball hosted a pro game at the actual Field of Dreams field for the very first time. The game saw the White Sox defeating the Yankees with a score of 9-8. Kevin Costner even personally made an appearance at the game to make things even more official. Because the broadcast of the game was the most-watched regular season MLB game since 2005, it stands to reason that all of the positive attention in revisiting Field of Dreams was what helped to convince NBCUniversal to move forward with a TV series adaptation at Peacock.

Oddly enough, Field of Dreams is just the latest of several popular baseball movies from decades past to be given a new series adaptation. It's been announced that a TV series based on A League of Their Own is in development at Amazon Studios. Meanwhile, The Sandlot is getting a series adaptation on Disney+, so there's pretty much something for every fan of classic baseball movies. None of the three projects yet have a release date. This news comes to us from Variety.