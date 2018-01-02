A brand new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the last in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, has arrived online. While this trailer does feature a lot of footage we've seen previously, it comes with a pretty big reveal at the end. Not that they're going to make another one of these movies, but if they did, this reveal would potentially change the dynamic quite a bit. So, as the tagline in the trailer boasts, "don't miss the climax."

Universal Pictures is hoping to have a big Valentine's Day weekend at the box office with Fifty Shades Freed. These movies haven't been critical darlings, not by a long shot, but they do make a surprising amount of money and releasing something like this on Valentines Day seems like a good way to squeeze the most out of it. Now, just a handful of weeks ahead of the release, they've decided to try and get a few extra butts in seats by releasing this trailer with the twist at the end.

Save for said twist, the rest of the trailer does feature footage that was almost entirely from previous trailers and assembled in an almost identical way. The real appeal of this new Fifty Shades Freed trailer is the last few seconds. So, if you're already sold on seeing the third installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy, then maybe you don't need to watch this at all. This could definitely be venturing into what many consider to be spoiler territory. Or it could be a misdirect. I guess we'll have to wait until February 14 to find out.

James Foley returns to direct Fifty Shades Freed after helming the last installment, Fifty Shades Darker. The screenplay comes from Niall Leonard. E.L. James, who wrote the books that the movie franchise is based on, is on board as a producer. So those of you Fifty Shades of Grey purists out there need not worry. This will come with her stamp of approval. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, respectively. And yes, have no concerns, this trailer makes it painfully clear that there will be lots of kinky stuff going on, in between all of the guns and car chases.

Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker have made a combined $952 million at the global box office. Considering that the first book in the series by E.L. James has sold more than 100 million copies on its own, that may not be all that surprising. These movies are what they are, Universal seems to know that very well and they are doing their absolute best to cash in on it. Any studio in Hollywood, save for Disney, would probably love to have this franchise under their belt. Be sure to check out the new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, courtesy of the Fifty Shades YouTube channel, for yourself below.