Peter Dinklage has admitted to helping Jamie Dornan learn his lines for Fifty Shades Freed. Dinklage appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his upcoming film My Dinner with Herve, which he co-stars in with Dornan. Dinklage revealed that he would read the part of Dakota Johnson's Anastasia "Ana" Steel to help Dornan prepare for his role as Christian Grey, which he thoroughly enjoyed, and admits that he was quite good at reading Johnson's lines. He says, "I nailed it. I really did."

Peter Dinklage also revealed that he had read part of the Fifty Shades Freed screenplay while he and Jamie Dornan were working on My Dinner with Herve. He didn't comment on what he read, only admitting that he enjoyed helping Dornan, who was preparing to go film reshoots while they were working on My Dinner with Herve. Stephen Colbert than made a comparison between Fifty Shades and Game of Thrones fans that Dinklage didn't particularly agree with. He had this to say.

"I think Game of Thrones fans would take issue with comparing the two because Game of Thrones fans are very specific and lovely. Fifty Shades fans have issues. It's all suppressed issues, I think."

Peter Dinklage recently wrapped filming on Game of Thrones, which Stephen Colbert also asked him about. Obviously, the actor could not reveal any secrets about the final season, he did say that the wrap party in Belfast was a lot of fun and mentioned that Jamie Dornan was able to attend because he's from the area. Dinklage explains.

"It was a crazy night in Belfast, and he's from Belfast. So that was fun. It was a great wrap party."

While Peter Dinklage didn't spill any Game of Thrones secrets with Stephen Colbert, he did reveal in a separate interview that he is satisfied with the way the show ended for his Tyrion Lannister character. He wouldn't go any further, but he did admit to liking the way that the series ended. When asked about his character possibly dying, Dinklage thought that death would be a great ending as well, though he would not confirm nor deny anything about the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones.

My Dinner with Herve premieres October 20th on HBO, while Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere sometime in 2019, also on HBO. It's believed that the beloved series will premiere the final season towards the end of May, or even possibly the beginning of June. The network has yet to announce an official premiere date at this time, which is really starting to stress some hardcore fans out. Regardless, everything seems to be shaping up pretty nicely for Peter Dinklage at the moment. Now, Fifty Shades fans can go back to the third film and see how much the actor helped out Jamie Dornan. You can watch the entire interview with Dinklage below, thanks to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's YouTube channel.