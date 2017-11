Hooray! This is the last Valentine's Day you'll have to spend at the theaters watching a Fifty Shades movie with your significant other. Fifty Shades Freed brings the popular romance to a close. Today, we have the final trailer, which teases what's ahead for Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

Yes, sad to say, but this is the end of the road for Christian and Anastasia. The final trailer for this climatic sequel debuted online along with a new poster and several new images. The movie might be several months away, arriving on February 9. But tickets are on sale now, so you better hurry up and get yours before all those Thursday previews are sold out.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, the climactic chapter based on the worldwide bestselling Fifty Shades phenomenon. Bringing to a shocking conclusion events set in motion in 2015 and 2017's blockbuster films that grossed almost $950 million globally, the film arrives for Valentine's Day 2018.

Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.

Also returning from prior Fifty Shades entries are Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Bruce Altman and Robinne Lee, who are joined for the first time by Arielle Kebbel and Brant Daugherty.

Fifty Shades Freed is directed by Fifty Shades Darker's James Foley (Fear, House of Cards) and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the culture-spanning blockbuster series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the novel by James. You can learn more about that movie at FiftyShadesMovie, the official website for the trilogy.