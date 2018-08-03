Obsessed with Fight Club? Just can't let some things go? Well, you're in luck. Mondo is bringing this internal struggle home in a new card game that will surely cause brawls. Get ready to brandish your fists as Fight Club: The Home Game prepares to hit store and online retailers this fall. You'll never be the same.

Fight Club: The Home Game will be available this September. But you won't have to get your fists bloody to engage in its warfare. Hopefully, when you sit down to play a nice friendly game of Fight Club with a friend, you can keep your limbs on lockdown. We wouldn't want to see anyone shipped off to the soap factory on a stretcher, would we?

Become "complete" or "hit bottom" in Fight Club: The Home Game, a 2-player competitive deck-building card game. You will choose to embody one side of a split personality competing for control of a single mind. Take on the role of either The Narrator or Tyler Durden as you play a game of tug of war with dual-use cards available in a shared draw row. The Narrator side feeds the need to collect, gather, and nest, while the Tyler side enables destruction, mayhem, and ultimately letting go by hitting bottom on a shared tracker both players struggle to dominate.

The game comes packed with over 140 cards (Basic, Sleep/Insomnia, Fight and Marla), a fold-out instruction poster, "Slide" tracker board and a Soap Tracker piece. Luke Byers & Jay Shaw designed the game. Matt Taylor is responsible for the cover art. And Jaw Shaw did the actual game art.

In Fight Club, a depressed man (Edward Norton) suffering from insomnia meets a strange soap salesman named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and soon finds himself living in his squalid house after his perfect apartment is destroyed. The two bored men form an underground club with strict rules and fight other men who are fed up with their mundane lives. Their perfect partnership frays when Marla (Helena Bonham Carter), a fellow support group crasher, attracts Tyler's attention.

The film is based on a 1996 novel by acclaimed author and depraved lunatic Chuck Palahnuik. The film was directed by David Fincher. It wasn'tt a box office smash by any means, but when it arrived on DVD, it started to grow a strong cult following, and is now considered one of the few masterpieces of 1999. A sequel arrived in 2015, though it was released only as a comic book. There have been rumors for years that it would get turned into a movie. But David FIncher and Edward Norton have yet to commit to the project.

You can get a first hand look at Fight Club: The Home Game in the images below. You can buy the game direct from Mondo when it becomes available in September. They also just released an amazing vinyl reissue of John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China soundtrack which is available right now. Mondo has a few more big surprises planned throughout the last half of the year. But this new Fight Club game may be one of their coolest releases coming in the months ahead.