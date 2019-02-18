The final trailer has been released for director Stephen Merchant's wrestling biopic Fighting with My Family. Starring Florence Pugh as real-life WWE entertainer Paige, the movie tells the true story of one woman's rise to international wrestling stardom while juggling the the relationships in her own family. When Paige and her brother Zak (Jack Lowden) receive the call to try out for WWE, both are ecstatic. Unfortunately for the family, only Paige gets a contract offer from the company, and she is forced to leave her brother behind. On her own, Paige brings honor to her family of wrestlers by becoming one of the most popular women's division wrestlers in the company's history.

In addition to executive producing, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears as himself in the movie. He has a very prominent role, as he was a big part of Paige's success in real life. Some other notable names are featured in the cast list as well, including Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Paige's mother Julia "Sweet Saraya" Bevis, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) as Patrick "Rowdy Ricky Knight" Bevis, and Vince Vaughn (True Detective) as Hutch Morgan. Other real WWE wrestlers can be seen in the movie as well, with Big Show playing himself and wrestler Zelina Vega portraying AJ Lee. It goes without saying that major WWE fans will particularly enjoy the movie more than most, although its touching true story should hopefully make it an enjoyable watch for everyone.

You could say it was Paige's calling in life to be a wrestler, and she always knew it from the start. She made her pro wrestling debut for her family's promotion at the age of just 13, using the fictitious name Britani Knight. After spending about six years competing in the indy circuit, Paige signed her first WWE contract, officially making it to the big leagues. In her very first match on the main WWE roster, Paige won the Divas Championship. At only 21 years old, she had become the youngest competitor in the title's history to do so. During her time as a wrestler in the company, Paige managed to achieve many accolades within the span of just a few years.

Related: Fighting with My Family Poster Has The Rock & Paige Ready to Rumble

Unfortunately, Paige has since retired as an active in-ring competitor, although she still works for WWE. She was left with no choice but to quit wrestling after receiving an impact neck injury during a match, just over three years after her debut on the main WWE roster. Rather than wrestling, her on-screen character then became the general manager of the weekly Smackdown TV show, still managing to entertain the WWE fans in her new role. It's a bittersweet story for the wrestling personality, as she was forced into retirement from competing in the ring at the young age of 25 despite her amazing journey getting there.

Fighting with my Family will release in theaters everywhere on Feb. 22. Given the anticipation surrounding the movie, it could become the most successful theatrical release to come from a WWE Studios collaboration. If you're still on the fence about seeing the movie when it premieres this weekend, you can watch the final trailer below to get a better picture at what you can expect.