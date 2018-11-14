The first trailer for Fighting with My Family is here. The movie chronicles the rise of WWE superstar Paige and comes from Dwayne Johnson, who produces through his own Seven Bucks Productions. But the real appeal for wrestling fans is that Johnson also stars in the movie as himself, revisiting his wrestling days as The Rock. Beyond that, it also looks like this could be something to look forward to in early 2019.

We see a family obsessed with professional wrestling, with two young siblings who dream of someday competing on the biggest stage in the WWE. One fateful day, the call actually comes in and a brother and sister are given the opportunity of a lifetime. However, when just one of them, Paige (whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis), gets chosen, it creates a lot of tension with her brother Zak. Amidst the drama, a great deal of comedy is sprinkled in. But the highlight is Dwayne Johnson being a good sport and going full-on as The Rock in several excellent scenes. Specifically, the sequence with The Rock berating Paige and Zak is quite great. Johnson had this to say about the project on Twitter, expressing his usual amount of passion.

"In 2012 I watched a documentary about a young, unknown British female pro wrestler & her wonderfully crazy family. I loved it! It was a story that my SevenBucksProd had to tell. That girl RealPaigeWWE would go on to help redefine WWE women's wrestling. #FightingWithMyFamily"

Fighting With My Family follows reformed gangster Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Paige and son Zak. Together, they make a living wrestling in small venues, but they have always dreamed of something more. One day, Paige and Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE and the family grabs the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make their wildest dreams come true. However, the brother and sister duo soon discover that becoming WWE superstars will challenge their talent and personal relationship.

The cast includes Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden and Vince Vaughn, with up-and-comer Florence Pugh as Paige. This year alone she starred alongside Liam Neeson in The Commuter as well as in Netflix's recently released historical epic Outlaw King. But this biopic is going to give her a chance to shine as the lead in a movie produced by and featuring the biggest star on the planet. Stephen Merchant, who many know from his starring roles in the British version of The Office and his turn in Logan, serves as writer, producer and director, making this easily his biggest project as a director to date.

Kevin Misher, Dany Garcia, Michael J. Luisi, Andy Berman, Hiram Garcia, Daniel Battsek, Tracey Josephs, David Kosse and Rhodri Thomas serve as producers. In addition to the trailer, the studio has also released a new poster, which we have for you to check out as well. Fighting With My Family opens in limited release in New York and Los Angeles on February 14, 2019, before expanding nationwide on February 22. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the MGM YouTube channel below.