UHD TVs are going to start coming with a new feature called Filmmaker Mode. Hollywood directors, including Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler, Patty Jenkins, and Rian Johnson, have gotten together to launch the new feature which wages war on the motion smoothing feature most HD TVs have these days. Motion smoothing, aka the "soap opera effect," has been seen as the enemy by Hollywood directors for years now and they are taking the necessary steps to ensure their movies are seen how they originally intended them to be seen.

"Your Skynet is motion smoothing... Luckily our John Connor has arrived," said The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson at the UHDA announcement. The UHDA consulted with "400 filmmakers, including 140 directors and cinematographers," to get their input while developing Filmmaker Mode. The new feature aims to give "viewers a consistent, cinematic representation of images as the filmmakers intended, in terms of color, contrast, aspect ratio, and frame rates."

Rian Johnson went on to say today's home theater technology is in a "Golden Age," and then warned that "many TVs ship with motion smoothing as a default." The motion smoothing setting is often on right out of the box and some viewers absolutely hate it. However, nobody hates it more than the people behind putting these movies out. Johnson then revealed just how easy the new feature will be to implement. He had this to say.

"(Filmmaker Mode offers) a single button that lines up the settings so it works for the benefit of the movie and not against it... If you love movies, Filmmaker Mode will make your movies not look like poo-poo."

Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler, Patty Jenkins, Paul Thomas Anderson, James Cameron, J.J. Abrams, Ava DuVernay, Judd Apatow, Ang Lee, Reed Morano, and the Duffer Brothers, along with Rian Johnson, all gave testimonials to endorse Filmmaker Mode. The whole aim of the new feature is a focus on "extending the cinematic experience into the living room." Martin Scorsese released a statement, which you can read below.

"I started The Film Foundation in 1990 with the goal to preserve film and protect the filmmaker's original vision so that the audience can experience these films as they were intended to be seen. Most people today are watching these classic films at home rather than in movie theaters, making Filmmaker Mode of particular importance when presenting these films which have specifications unique to being shot on film."

Ryan Coogler noted that he cares "deeply about how cinema is experienced at home because that's where it lives the longest." Coogler makes a good point. Once these movies leave theaters, that's it, unless they get a re-release for an anniversary. It's the hope of Hollywood and the UHDA that Filmmaker Mode will be able to "collectively help make the consumer's experience even more like it is in the cinema." Vizio has announced they will incorporate Filmmaker Mode into its 2020 Smart TV product lineup. It is unclear when Panasonic and LG models will follow suit. The Hollywood Reporter originally revealed the Filmmaker Mode news.