Final Destination is celebrating its 20th anniversary today. The inventive horror flick was released on March 17, 2000, and helped usher in horror for a new millennium. It also starred heartthrob Devon Sawa in the lead role as Alex Browning, a young man who ends up in the unfortunate situation of, quite literally, having to cheat death. Sawa has taken a moment to commemorate the movie's anniversary with a loving and topical post.

Final Destination was released 20 years ago today.



Remember that scene in the movie where I quarantined myself in that cabin so death couldn’t get me?



I’m doing that right fucking now, in real life! — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 17, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Devon Sawa looked back on one of the roles for which he is most famous. Though, he was doing so with a look at what's going on in the world at the moment. Many people across the world are having to practice self-isolation and "social distancing" to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Sawa had this to say in his post, which appropriately recalls one of his most famous scenes from Final Destination.

After many of his classmates meet their fate at the hands of death in the movie, Alex Browning decides to isolate himself, as the whole mess started with him. This ultimately doesn't work out, but the idea of isolating oneself in a cabin right now does make quite a bit of sense. Aside from that, this serves as a nice reminder, outside of life's current state of chaos, that one of the most successful horror franchises of the 2000s was born on this day two decades ago. That is something worth celebrating.

Final Destination, directed by James Wong, centers on Alex Browning, who is about to take a trip to Paris with his classmates. Alex experiences a premonition, in which, he sees the plane explode moments after leaving the ground. In a panic, he insists that everyone get off the plane and 7 people including Alex, do just that. Then they all watch on in horror as the plane actually explodes. He and the other survivors managed to cheat death, albeit temporarily. One by one, these fugitives from fate fall victim to the grim reaper.

Despite not being what one would call a major critical success at the time, the movie proved to be quite the financial hit, grossing $112 million at the global box office. It also spawned four sequels, with a sixth entry currently in the works. All told, the franchise has grossed $657 million worldwide. Luckily, for those of us that are stuck in our own version of a quarantine cabin, all of the movies, save for Final Destination 5, are available to stream on Netflix currently. Be sure to check out the post from Devon Sawa's Twitter for yourself.