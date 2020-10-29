So far, the Final Destination franchise has spawned five films, all painted in the same theme and plot, but they always manage to be both entertaining and horrifying without missing a beat. When a sixth film in the series was announced in 2019, it was said that it would be a "re-imagining" of the franchise, making fans wonder whether the Final Destination Reboot will be able to live up to the potential of its predecessors. But Jeffrey Reddick, the brains behind the franchise, has assured that the new film is not going to be a reboot, but will explore a new angle.

All Final Destination movies have the same plot structure. A small group of people manage to avoid an inevitable death when one of them, the protagonist, gets an out-of-the-blue premonition of the impending doom. This individual manages to save a few of those destined to die from the disaster that does end up killing many. But as they evaded a pre-scheduled death, the survivors start getting killed one by one in a series of bizarre accidents, based on a complicated chain of cause and effect, caused by Death itself.

And thankfully, the sixth Final Destination film won't stray much from this tried-and-tested plot that has won the franchise its legions of loyal fans as Jeffrey Reddick has confirmed that it is not going to be a reboot.

"It's always: if the formula's not broken, don't fix it. But my thing is that Death has so many designs in my brain that it could use. Like, we're seeing one design with the Rube Goldberg kind of thing. But Death could get us in so many ways," Reddick shared with Bloody Disgusting.

Reddick has big plans if he ever gets the chance to helm the screenplay for the sixth film and most of his ideas centre around Death, who is mostly an unseen force in all of the films.

"In my original story, which was a little dark because I am a Nightmare on Elm Street fan, Death kind of toyed with them psychologically for some sin or some wrongdoing they did, and they ended up killing themselves. So, that was a little dark," he explained. "I don't think I would want to make that movie now, but I just think that Death-it would be fun to explore that world, almost like what we did with the second one. I want to expand on the mythology. If I came back, I would want to do something different."

For Reddick, the basic story the Final Destination franchise has loyally followed throughout the years is a reward in itself.

"I love Final Destination so much. I just think about that 14-year-old kid in Kentucky being like, 'I'm going to be making movies and be in the movies.' And then to have a movie come out that has left such an impact on people. I don't want to die tomorrow, but I could die happy tomorrow because I know at least that movie is going to live on."

This comes to us courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.