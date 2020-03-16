We have some new details on the upcoming Final Destination 6, which is being described as a reboot. It was first announced in January 2019 that Saw franchise writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan had been tapped to pen a "reimagining" of the iconic horror franchise. Updates have been slow to come in the time since, but now producer Craig Perry and series creator Jeffrey Reddick have offered some insight into what's coming our way, and it's both going to be very different, yet familiar.

The two recently spoke in honor of the original Final Destination celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. First up, Craig Perry gave us an idea of the movie's possible setting. In a rather different setup, Perry explained that they are exploring the idea of having the movie center on first responders. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We're toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen and police. These people deal with death on the front lines every day, and make choices that can cause people to live or die... We rely on their good judgment, expertise and calm demeanor. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death, but now for themselves? We're thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way."

One of the key elements of the franchise from the very beginning was coming up with unique set pieces that lead to horrific deaths. It was kind of a gateway to Saw in that way. Perhaps the most notable example of this is the epic and catastrophic freeway pileup at the beginning of Final Destination 2. Giving the new movie a radically different setting and setup would help generate new ideas for such craziness.

The other question right now is, to what degree will it be a reboot? Will it connect at all to the original Final Destination movies? Are they just going to hit the big, red reset button? Jeffrey Reddick things reboot may not be the right word to use, but he also doesn't offer too much clarity beyond that.

"I've been talking to Craig and the concept behind it is unique. I think reboot is probably too strong of a word, it makes it sound like they're going to change everything, but it's definitely a Final Destination movie. Craig is the master of coming up with crazy openings and set pieces. He's told me a couple of things that happen in this one and it's going to be a lot of fun. It's not going feel like cash-grab Final Destination film."

While they certainly don't want to spoil anything, Reddick also teased, "I don't think anybody will look at a revolving door in the same way again." So we've got that to possibly look forward to. There is no word currently on who will end up in the director's chair for this one, nor has New Line Cinema set a release date. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Digital Spy.