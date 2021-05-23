Scary. Final Destination is trending thanks to an eerie viral video that shows how a wooden log crashed through a car windshield. In the brief clip, we can see that the log had fallen off of a log truck, piercing the windshield of the vehicle directly behind it. Worse yet, it came through right where the driver's face would have been, though it seems to have stopped just in time. The original video was posted by @alow420 on TikTok, though it's been shared many times throughout Twitter, and you can watch it for yourself below.

Pretty sure this is every millennials nightmare pic.twitter.com/oXmd6cfb66 — I appreciate you (@DeeLaSheeArt) May 22, 2021

If the video looks familiar, you may have seen Final Destination 2. In the Final Destination horror movie series, each installment begins with a particularly violent scene resulting in the gruesome deaths of dozens of people. Typically, one person will have a premonition of the event, barely managing to save themselves along with a handful of others before it happens for real. Death then spends the rest of the movie killing off these survivors in creative, over-the-top ways.

The first scene in Final Destination 2 depicts the logs of a log truck coming loose and causing a massive traffic accident. One log in particular goes right through the windshield of a state patrol cruiser, decapitating the driver and killing him instantly. That's followed by a fiery pileup resulting in the deaths of many others. It goes to show just how much worse the real-life incident with the log truck could have been.

Fans of the movie can only guess that the driver behind the log truck in the real-life incident apparently hasn't seen Final Destination 2. Thousands of fans have commented on the TikTok video to explain how that movie warned us all of this very situation in particular. In fact, there are many fans who have avoided ever driving behind log trucks and similar vehicles ever since seeing the movie.

"After watching Final Destination I'd never drive behind these trucks..." tweets one fan.

After watching Final Destination I'd never drive behind these trucks... https://t.co/uup5sOhNQD — Section 103 (@Bracey103) May 22, 2021

"Since I watch Final Destination I never driving behind a truck carrying logs, steel etc.," says someone else.

Since I watch Final Destination I never driving behind a truck carrying logs, steel etc. https://t.co/mEUtsMndrd — Migz (@Migzdakid) May 22, 2021

Another fan puts it: "If Final Destination didn't teach me anything else, it taught me to stay far away from those trucks on the road."

If Final Destination didn’t teach me anything else, it taught me to stay far away from those trucks on the road. https://t.co/3MsvEq2vTA — Beronica Bronte 🌺 (@BeeBronte) May 22, 2021

Perhaps because the movie is trending, original Final Destination star Devon Sawa also hopped on Twitter to say, "They can make as many Final Destination movies they want without me. I still started it all."

They can make as many Final Destination movies they want without me. I still started it all. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 22, 2021

We've gone ten years without a new Final Destination movie. The last installment of the franchise, Final Destination 5, was released in 2011. It has since been revealed that another movie is in the works with plans for a 2022 release. Producer Craig Perry also suggested that the movie would follow first responders in a Digital Spy interview last year.

"We're toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen, and police," Perry said. "These people deal with death on the front lines every day and make choices that can cause people to live or die. We rely on their good judgment, expertise, and calm demeanor. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death - but now for themselves?"

Perry added: "We're thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way."

Hopefully, everyone involved in the accident is doing well. The original video was posted by alow420 on TikTok.