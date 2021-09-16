The first poster has been unveiled for Finch, a sci-fi drama from Apple and Amblin starring Tom Hanks. Hanks leads the cast as a robotics engineer hoping to enlist the help of robots to care for his dog once he's gone, and the new poster reveals a good look at the character along with his best friends. Finch will hit Apple TV+ in November, and for now, you can check out the new poster below.

Tom Hanks is Finch, the head of an unlikely family on a journey to rediscover the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Streaming November 5, only on @AppleTVPlus.#Finch@TomHanks@AppleTV#AmblinEntertainmentpic.twitter.com/5HMRKrACPY — Amblin (@amblin) September 16, 2021

In Finch, Hanks stars as the titular character, a "robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive."

Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) directs Finch using a screenplay by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Powell is also producing alongside Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, and Jacqueline Levine. Amblin, Reliance Entertainment, and Walden Movie are the companies behind the production.

If there's anyone who can pull off this kind of role, it's definitely Tom Hanks. Let's also consider that Hanks has experience in playing a man in isolation as the star of Cast Away, but all he had at that time was a volleyball. Apple had previously released a first look photo of Tom Hanks in Finch, which was previously titled Bios, and that one image was enough to get his fans excited for the movie.

This is the second major project with Hanks picked up by Apple Original Films. The company previously acquired the World War II thriller Greyhound from Sony Pictures, a movie also written by Hanks. It stars Hanks as a US Navy commander on his first war-time assignment defending a merchant ship convoy from submarines during the Battle of the Atlantic in 1942. While Tom Hanks was heartbroken over its streaming release, it debuted on Apple TV+ in July 2020 to great success, scoring high with critics and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Sound.

"As a guy who goes back to World War II again and again, I see a direct correlation to life as it's lived right now," Hanks said of his inspiration for Greyhound, via EW. "I see the same questions being asked and I see the same solutions being pursued in stories of World War II, despite them being period pieces, despite them being museum pieces that recreate a world. To me, it's always been about: What would we do if we were in those same circumstances? And guess what? We are in many of those circumstances right now."

Finch will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 5. There will also be plenty more of Tom Hanks where that came from. He is also set to appear as Colonel Tom Parker in the upcoming biopic Elvis alongside Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Hanks will also play Geppetto in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Pinocchio.