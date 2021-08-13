Apple Original Films has just released a first look at the upcoming sci-fi drama Finch, starring Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones and Skeet Ulrich. The image shows a pensive Hanks joined with his dog and robot, getting ready to embark on a quest across the harsh landscape in a post-apocalyptic world. The mission is to build a robot to save a dog after his person is gone. Gimme the tissues!

In Finch,﻿ Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family, with Tom Hanks playing a robotics engineer who has survived a cataclysmic solar event and global apocalypse inside an underground bunker. He is now on a quest to ensure that his dog, Goodyear, will be cared for after he's gone. He creates a robot named Jeff (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) to watch over his dog when he no longer can, and the three together embark on a journey across the American West to show Jeff the joys of being alive.

Executive producer Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) directed Finch from an original screenplay by Craig Luck, his feature-film writing debut, and Ivor Powell of Alien and Blade Runner fame. Finch, formerly titled Bios, was meant to be released theatrically by Universal for this August, but Apple has now picked it up and will release the film on Apple TV+ November 5.

We'll be seeing a few Tom Hanks tearjerkers in the future with his upcoming films. He's producing and starring in ﻿A Man Called Ove, a remake of the Oscar winning (Best Foreign Film) 2015 Swedish movie of the same name that features a cranky, suicidal retired man who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbors. Both movies are based on the novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman.

We'll see him as Geppetto opposite Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Sandman) ﻿in Pinocchio. The film is based on the Disney classic, directed by Robert Zemeckis from a screenplay by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. The film is a CGI/live-action adaptation of the 1940 film of the same name. The cast also includes Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco in voice roles.

He's also on board for the new Wes Anderson project. It's reported that the two-time Oscar winner will be shooting in Spain with Anderson alums Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody. While we know the film will be written and directed by Anderson, the plot is still tightly under wraps. Sources say the role "is small and could be cameo-like in nature."

And if you STILL can't get enough Hanks, just today he put his beloved Airstream trailer he lived in while shooting dozens of movies up for auction. "I shan't forget night shoots on Gump and The Green Mile with the windows open and the cool air coming in. Or the time Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton and I watched a Buster Keaton documentary on the TV - before running through the Forest Lawn cemetery in our Apollo 13 costumes to pay homage at his grave." Adding, "You haven't lived well until you survive a movie-stopping thunderstorm in an Airstream while on location in Carolina."