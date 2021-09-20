It is only a week since Apple TV+ gave us a poster for its latest Tom Hanks feature, Finch, and now we have a trailer for the sci-fi movie that sees Hanks teaming up with a dog and a robot in a post-apocalyptic world and promises to be one of Hank's "full of heart" standards when it comes to the platform on November 5th. Co-starring in the sparsely cast movie is Caleb Landry Jones as the voice of Jeff, the robot built by Hank's character, in a movie that for the most part would have been ideal to film during the pandemic, but the movie was actually shot back in early 2019, and has simply been delayed by the pandemic after originally aiming for release in October last year.

The film sees Miguel Sapochnik directing the movie outside his usual TV comfort zone. Although he did direct the movie Repo Men, his work on the likes of Fringe and Falling Skies are more his playground, and his direction on Game of Thrones episode "Battle of The Bastards" made it one of the stand out episodes of the entire series. The film also comes with Robert Zemeckis as producer, reuniting Hanks with his Forrest Gump director.

Tom Hanks most recently appeared in one of the movies that managed to get a release in 2020, News of The World, and has just been announced as joining the newest project of Wes Anderson. Finch will be the second Hanks movie to have been bought by Apple following the war drama Greyhound, which the streamer purchased last year.

The trailer sees Hanks as the last man on Earth, having survived the initial cataclysm of a solar flare wiping out the rest of the world and leaving him to survive the fallout. On his travels he encounters and picks up Goodyear, a stray dog, and builds a companion robot which he names Jeff. The tone of the trailer is the same emotional comedy that has become a signature of Hanks' movies, and with some classic sci-fi themes of surviving an apocalyptic world with a self-built android and an animal for company, there is no doubt that the movie will be another hit with the actor's core audience.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "In Finch, a man, a robot, and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world." Finch arrives on Apple TV+ on November 5th.