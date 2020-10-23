Director Luca Guadagnino's 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama Call Me by Your Name was a major awards contender at the time, boasting two wonderful performances at the movie's center by actors Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet. Call Me by Your Name 2 has been on the cards since soon after the first movie's release, but Hammer believes that more time needs to pass before delving back in.

"It needs room to breathe. So many people are emotionally invested in the first Call Me by Your Name, that if you release the second one now, no matter what, you're just setting yourself up for failure. If you give us time, like the story is supposed to happen, if you give us that time, then we can come back when I'm in my 40s, and Timmy's... 23 [laughs] then we can do it again then."

The book on which the first movie is based on received a follow-up last year entitled Find Me and is once again written by author André Aciman. Find Me picks up with the characters ten years after Call Me by Your Name and jumps forward in time several more years as the story progresses. Should the Call Me by Your Name sequel stick to using these elements of Find Me, then Hammer's desire to leave more time between movies is clearly the right approach.

Not only does Armie Hammer think that leaving time between the first and second movies makes sense from a story telling perspective, but also from an audience appreciation one, with the actor concerned that rushing into a sequel will not only diminish Call Me by Your Name, but stop the follow-up from living up to such high expectations.

Armie Hammer is clearly still very on board with appearing in a sequel however, no matter how long they wait to make it. Director Luca Guadagnino has already confirmed in the past that both Hammer and Chalamet will be returning to continue their sexually charged journey. "Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie," he said back in April.

It is not yet known whether the big screen sequel will follow Find Me or not, with director Guadagnino having previously shared his ideas for Call Me by Your Name 2, at one point mentioning he plans to include the AIDS crisis in the story. Progress on the sequel to Call Me by Your Name has slowed down dramatically, much like everything in Hollywood right now, due to the ongoing global circumstances. Guadagnino did recently reveal though that he has at least met with screenwriters saying, "Before [this], I made a trip to the United States to meet a screenwriter I love very much, whose name I don't want to say, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, we had to put it on hold."

Due to the state of the world, it is likely that Hammer will get his way one way or the other, but in this case, waiting a little longer for the sequel would be a huge benefit. This comes to us from Collider.