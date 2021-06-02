The Firestarter remake has found its titular pyromaniac in It Chapter Two star Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Moving from one Stephen King adaptation to another, Armstrong has reportedly been cast in the new Firestarter as Charlie, the role played by Drew Barrymore in the original movie adaptation. A first look photo of Armstrong in character with charred clothing has also been revealed, showing that the young actress has already started work on the project.

Already established as a child star, Armstrong previously appeared in the horror sequel It Chapter Two as a little girl maimed by Pennywise when he lures her under the bleachers at a ball game. After starting her acting career in 2015, she has since worked alongside many big names in Hollywood like Julie Taymor, Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Timothy Hutton, Bill Skarsgard, Amanda Seyfried, Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin Costner, Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson, Betty Gilpin and J.K. Simmons.

Horror fans will also recognize Ryan Kiera Armstrong for her role in the tenth season of American Horror Story. Her other notable roles include Anne with an E, The Glorias, among others. The daughter of Dr. Berta Bacic and actor Dean Armstrong, Ryan also loves school, playing rep soccer, drawing, swimming and being a total goof ball with her friends when she's not busy playing characters in horror projects and other movies.

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name along with the previous movie adaptation, Firestarter follows a young girl (Armstrong) who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon. Also starring in the movie is Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, The Greatest Detective) as Charlie's father and Michael Greyeyes (Wild Indian, Rutherford Falls, True Detective) as Rainbird.

Keith Thomas (The Vigil) directs Firestarter using a screenplay penned by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Rectify). Jason Blum and Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman will produce. Martha De Laurentiis, who served as an associate producer on the original movie adaptation from 1984, is an executive producer. The movie is a collaboration between Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, and Weed Road Pictures.

The original Firestarter movie was directed by Mark L. Lester and written by Stanley Mann. Drew Barrymore starred as Charile in one of her very first roles as a child star, and the movie also featured other names like Martin Sheen, Heather Locklear, Freddie Jones, Art Carney, George C. Scott, Louise Fletcher, and David Keith. The movie did not quite garner the reception the studio was hoping for, as even Stephen King said the movie was "one of the worst" of the adaptations based on his books.

"I look at that film as it's a great example of filmmaking at the time in terms of adapting this book," remake director Keith Thomas said of the original movie in a CinemaBlend interview. "It's very, very close to the book in terms of kind of the way it unfolds, and the way the characters are introduced and come into it and come out of it. For me, it's great that it exists and people who love it, I think, will still love it after this one. But I hope that they will love this one as well."

A release date hasn't yet been set for the new Firestarter. With production currently underway, we'll hopefully be getting a premiere date soon with some actual footage not too far behind. This news comes to us from Blumhouse.