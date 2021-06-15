Former Mr. Robot,﻿ Lincoln﻿ and ﻿Falling Skies﻿ actress Gloria Reuben has been cast in two new productions, an adaptation of the Stephen King﻿ novel Firestarter and anthology-style TV series The First Lady.﻿ The two productions are created by Blumhouse, Weed Road and Universal (Firestarter) and Showtime (﻿The First Lady﻿) respectively. The two roles will mark Reuben's 75th and 76th acting credits.

Gloria Reuben is a Canadian actress, singer and published author who began her acting career on CBS' Schoolbreak Special in 1987. She starred in a number of television series prior to her feature-length debut in 1989's Immediate Family.﻿ Switching between TV and feature length films, Reuben has featured in productions such as Cold Blooded (2000), Happy Here and Now (2002), Mr. Robot (2015-2019)﻿ and City on a Hill﻿ (2019-2021). The actress has also won seven academy awards, several for ﻿Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

﻿Reuben will no longer be in the supporting cast, and can now set her sights on a different set of awards, with her set to take a leading role in Keith Thomas' adaptation of Stephen King thriller ﻿Firestarter from Blumhouse.﻿﻿ The movie will focus on a young girl who discovers the ability to set objects on fire with her mind, while those around her struggle with the implications of this power. Other cast members include Zac Efron as Andy McGee, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlie and Michael Greyeyes as Rainbird.

Firestarter﻿ had first been adapted for the big screen in 1984, when Drew Barrymore featured as Charlie, the young girl who gains the incendiary powers.﻿ The upcoming revival has been in production since 2017. The movie becomes the latest in a string of recent Stephen King adaptations,﻿ including It, It: Chapter Two, Pet Sematary﻿﻿ ﻿ and Doctor Sleep,﻿ a sequel to 1980's The Shining.

The script for ﻿Firestarter﻿ will be adapted for the big screen by Scott Teems. The writer has also worked on projects such as Halloween Kills, Rectify, That Evening Sun﻿ and ﻿Narcos: Mexico.﻿ Academy award winner Akiva Goldsman and Jason Blum will produce the feature, which currently has no expected release date set.

Meanwhile, The First Lady ﻿will focus on the First Ladies of many US Presidents from over the years and how their actions have come to affect the history of the United States. The series is now in its second season and features Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. Gloria Reuben is set to star as Valerie June Jarrett in the latest season of ﻿The First Lady﻿, a senior advisor to President Obama.

﻿The First Lady ﻿is creator Aaron Cooley's second writing credit, after TV miniseries Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever., and fourth producing credit following The Talk, Twelve﻿ and ﻿Blood Creek.﻿Cooley has also served as director Joel Schumacher's Head of Development in the past. Schumacher has directed movies such as Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, The Phantom of the Opera, A Time to Kill and The Number 23﻿ during his time.﻿