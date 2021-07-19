Zac Efron took to Twitter today to announce that filming has wrapped on the Blumhouse remake of Stephen King's Firestarter, and the Greatest Showman star posted a photo from the set to mark the occasion. Shooting on Firestarter began in May with The Tomorrow War's Ryan Kiera Armstrong taking on the title role that was previously played on screen by Drew Barrymore in the 1984 adaptation. There is currently not a release date set for the movie, but it is expected to arrive sometime next year.

Zac Efron, who has certainly grown a lot since his High School Musical Disney days, commented on the picture on his Twitter account, saying, "That's a wrap on #firestarter movie! can't wait for you guys to see this. @ryankarmstrong @blumhouse."

Firestarter tells the story of a young girl with the power of pyrokenisis, the ability to star fires with her mind, who finds herself being pursued by government agents wanting to use her powers for their own gain. Director Keith Thomas previously spoke to ComicBook.com about the new take on the movie and what fans of the book can expect.

"It's something I've thought a lot about," Thomas said. "And, certainly, when the project first came to me, I was very lucky in that the script by Scott Teems, who wrote the upcoming Halloween Kills, was just very, very good, and very rich. The material itself isn't different, right? I mean, it's the same book that this film is drawing from, the one the earlier film did. But what we're leaning into from the book is different. That's the angle where you can do something. So, for me, it was really leaning into more emotional aspects. It was leaning into parenthood and what that looks like, and then, how do you raise a child, especially a child with abilities like this. That was the place the script went and I thought that it was something that's a little different than the original film."

He continued, "Also, the book's super rich. There's a lot of stuff that's in the book that isn't in the original film. There's stuff in there that we're using, that we're going into. At the same time, I feel like, just for me, in terms of the films I'm interested in, I feel like there's a visceral quality to the story that I didn't see in the '80s version, a rawness that I think is there in the book, that I certainly felt, that I'm really interested in diving into. And, luckily, I think everybody else involved feels the same way, that this is going to be ... not only will it have the effects and you're going to get to see all the stuff Charlie can do, which is fun, and cool, and exciting, but if we do it right, it's not so much as dark as The Vigil, but you should come out of it emotional. If you do it right, it's going to really hit that way."

Whether this new version can capture what many believed was missed in the original movie, we will just have to wait and see when the movie arrives in theaters.