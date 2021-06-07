Netflix has just cast a series centered around a young vampire who must complete her first kill in order to fully be accepted among the other undead. It sounds like vampire hunters are involved as well, but I have to ask, is there a shortage of mediocre vampire dramas? Are audiences missing the genre so much that we need another project focused around beautiful, blood-sucking bad boys and girls. According to Netflix, it is decidedly so.

Executive produced by Emma Roberts of American Horror Story, We're The Millers, and Blow notoriety, First Kill sports a large cast of vibrant up and comers. Sarah Catherine Cook plays the lead, Juliette, who is tasked by her vampire kin to make her first kill and become a true member of the family. Imani Lewis plays Calliope; a member of a vampire hunter house called The Burns. The two girls are set up to be mortal enemies, but it is hinted that they may fall for each other. Do we actually have a forbidden love story unfolding? The story is assumed to begin in a high school or college setting. Accompanying cast members in the house of Burns include Aubin Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Dominic Goodman, and Phillip Mullings Jr. The Vampire family, The Fairmonts, are comprised of Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Gracie Dzienny, and Dylan McNamara. The series is written by Felicia D. Henderson and V.E. Schwab. The novel was written by V.E. Schwab.

The premise for first kill sounds like nothing new. The story sounds redundant to say the least. Emma Roberts must be a big fan of the novel to believe so much in the project. We have seen these tropes and archetypes before and they were not pleasing then. Twilight comes to mind. The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies have played these tories out and in the case of Legacies, continues to do so! Vampires are at risk of being labeled weak and sentimental for all of their eternities. The true immortal would never go to high school or deal with vampire hunters. For true depictions of vampires see Interview with The Vampire, The Lost Boys, and 30 Days of Night. The image of vampires that are portrayed in young adult fiction are all reminiscent of each other, from Edward to Damon. Change the monsters and we have Teen Wolf, Shadow Hunters, and Supernatural. What ﻿will First Kill bring to the table?﻿ Can it differentiate itself as a unique work of art and not fall into the slew of sappy, supernatural teenage drama that always lurk in the middle of your horror searches? Let's just hope they don't sparkle in sunlight.

Could this project be part of Netflix's fall schedule? The timing would be right in order to have something ready for Halloween. With the cancellation of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, ﻿there could be a void for young adult audiences who yearn for a darker type of entertainment. First Kill could fill the fanged-shaped hole in our dark hearts.

No release date for First kill has been announced. Filming is expected to begin soon. The project is assumed to stream exclusively on Netflix.