Following the first poster drop earlier today, Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for First Man. Ryan Gosling stars as American icon Neil Armstrong, set in the decade as he prepares to become the first man in human history to set foot on the moon. This trailer was first aired on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight before it arrived online for all to see.

Ryan Gosling takes on First Man, based on the book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong by author James R. Hansen, which was published by Simon & Schuster in 2005. The author was a history professor at Auburn University, who first wrote to Armstrong in 1999, asking if he could write a biography about him. Armstrong replied that he was just too busy at the time, adding that he had already turned down offers from prominent authors such as Stephen Ambrose and James A. Michener before him. Still, Hansen persisted, and ultimately sent Armstrong a "goody box" featuring some of his writings, including a biography of aviation pioneer Fred Weick.

It was this "goody box" that convinced Armstrong that Hansen was the right man for the job, and in 2002, he signed a formal agreement along with a letter that revealed he pledged his full support for the biography, and included others to provide Hansen everything he needed to write this book. It was the first ever authorized biography of Neil Armstrong, and while other books had delved into his NASA missions, Fist Man was the first book to address both his early life, and his life after NASA as well.

The cast also includes Claire Foy as Janet Armstrong, Pablo Schreiber as Jim Lovell, Kyle Chandler as Deke Slayton, Ethan Embry as Pete Conrad, Corey Stoll as Buzz Aldrin, Lukas Haas as Mike Collins, Jason Clarke as Edward Higgins Wright, Shea Whigham as Gus Grissom and Cory Michael Smith as Roger Chaffee. Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash) directs from a script by Josh Singer (Spotlight), based on an earlier screenplay by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and the original book by James R. Hansen. This marks the first film that Chazelle has directed that he hasn't at least co-written himself.

First Man has been given an October 12 release date by Universal Pictures. Take a look at the first trailer for First Man, courtesy of Universal Pictures, as we get closer and closer to the October 12 release.