A batch of new character posters for The First Purge have made their way online. Blumhouse managed to turn the micro-budget horror movie starring Ethan Hawke, originally released in 2013, into a massively successful franchise. The latest entry is set to take us back to the where this all started as it will document the events of the very first annual Purge, as the title implies. Now, some new character posters give us a fresh look at what's coming our way next month.

Murderers in creepy, cool masks have been part of The Purge from the very start and, as we see in these new posters, that was a tradition that got going early. There are four posters in all, every one of them featuring a different masked figure looking ready to get violent without any legal consequences. The dude with the horns looks particularly geared for action. All of the posters boast the tagline, "Witness the birth of an American Tradition" and feature different shots of the city burning behind them. Let the annual Purge commence.

In The First Purge, we're set to witness the rise of our country's 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment but blossomed into something far more wide-reaching. The goal of this event is to push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year and the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, this event that was supposed to be contained will erupt into a nationwide night of violence.

The script comes from franchise creator James DeMonaco. He has directed the previous three movies in the franchise but decided to step down from that post this time around. Instead, it's up-and-comer Gerard McMurray (Burning Sands) at the helm. The cast for the prequel includes Y'Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, and Marisa Tomei. Blumhouse is releasing the movie on July 4, getting a jump on the competition for the long holiday weekend. That competition includes Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp, which arrives on July 6.

The prior three movies in the franchise have all been made for $10 million or less and have grossed a combined $319.8 million at the global box office. 2016's The Purge: Election Year notched a franchise-best $118.6 million, even though it didn't do much for critics. Blumhouse also has plans for a Purge TV series which has been somewhat quietly coming together behind the scenes and is set to air on both USA and SyFy, but no official air date has been announced just yet. Be sure to check out the new character posters for The First Purge, courtesy of the Blumhouse Twitter account, for yourself below.