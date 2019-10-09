We've got a brand new clip from Zombieland Double Tap, offering some new footage from the upcoming sequel. Zombie lovers have been waiting a long time for this one, almost exactly a decade, and now the movie is just around the corner. As such, Sony is starting to ramp up the marketing and here, we have a good look at one of the new characters entering the post-apocalyptic wasteland in the form of Madison, played by Zoey Deutch (Set It Up).

The clip sees Jesse Eisenberg's Columbus accidentally firing a shot at Zoey Deutch as Madison, mistaking her for a zombie at first. The two were wandering around an empty mall, specifically in a candle store. As we see, Madison is a bit, shall we say unaffected by her surroundings? She quickly offers to hug Columbus before Tallahassee, once again played by Woody Harrellson, rolls in to interrupt things. He has an exchange with Madison and that's that. Oddly, there are colorful captions included in the clip by default, making it impossible not to take note of the dialogue, which feels very much akin to what we saw in the first movie.

Madison won't be the only newcomer we encounter in Zombieland 2. Other new characters will be played by Rosario Dawson (Daredevil), Luke Wilson (Old School) and Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), amongst others. Emma Stone will also be returning as Wichita, as is Abigail Breslin as Little Rock. Somewhat surprisingly, as was revealed in the recent trailer, so will Bill Murray, who had one of the most memorable cameos of all time in the first movie. It seems, this time, his inclusion will be a bit meta.

Zombieland: Double Tap centers on the original gang a full decade into the zombie apocalypse. Much has changed in the years since we last encountered them. This time, they're making their way to the White House and through the heartland. These four zombie slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. More than anything, they must face the growing pains of their own makeshift family.

Original director Ruben Fleischer, coming hot off the success of Venom, returns to helm the sequel. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Deadpool 2), are also back, after having penned the original. This time, they got an assist from Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984).

Zombieland was a major hit back in 2009, having grossed $102 million globally, working from a comparatively small $23 million budget. Despite that, it took a long time to get the team back together to make this sequel happen. Will it prove to be a better late than never situation? We'll know soon enough. Zombieland: Double Tap is set to hit theaters on October 18 from Sony Pictures. Be sure to check out the new clip for yourself.