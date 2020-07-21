'What will we do with a drunken sailor?' Is the question asked in our exclusive clip from Fisherman's Friends, which hits Digital and On Demand this Friday. A group of singing fisherman show off their shanty skills in a preview from the upcoming comedy drama, which follows the salty band from obscurity to stardom in this heartwarming tale based on a true story. You can take a look at the exclusive scene below, but be warned, it may leave you humming old drunken sea shanties for the rest of the day.

Along with this exclusive clip, we also have the poster for Fisherman's Friends, which is streaming On Demand and Digital starting this Friday, July 24th. This engaging salt-drenched tale is directed by Chris Foggin (Kids in Love) and co-written by Meg Leonard (Blithe Spirit, Finding Your Feet) and Nick Moorcroft (Blithe Spirit, Finding Your Feet).

Fisherman's Friends has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Daniel Mays (1917, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), James Purefoy (The Following, Rome), David Hayman (Blinded by the Light, Sid and Nancy) and Tuppence Middleton (Sense8, The Imitation Game).

A fast living, cynical London music executive (Daniel Mays) heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he's pranked by his boss (Noel Clarke) into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen (led by James Purefoy). He becomes the ultimate "fish out of water" as he struggles to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families (including Tuppence Middleton) who value friendship and community over fame and fortune. As he's drawn deeper into the traditional way of life he's forced to reevaluate his own integrity and ultimately question what success really means.

Inspired by a true story, Fisherman's Friends tells the heartwarming tale of a Cornish all- male group that go from singing sea shanties to shooting up the charts. Taken by their performances, music manager Danny takes a punt on this amateur outfit, made up of hardy fishermen and lifeboat volunteers. As he vows to turn this crew into the world's oldest buoy band, he finds more than a good record deal. When you open your heart, life, love and friendship can play the most harmonious tune.

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release the heartwarming comedy/drama Fisherman's Friends On Digital and On Demand on July 24, 2020. This sweet true-life tale should easily slide in and fill some of the gaping holes left in the summer movie season by the theater shutdown.