Guy Ritchie and action superstar Jason Statham's next collaboration, the movie formerly known as Five Eyes, has now set a release date and will hit screens on January 21, 2022. Filming on the movie began back in January 2021, and will no doubt once again find The Stath punching, kicking and shooting his way out of trouble for our cinematic enjoyment.

The currently untitled project finds Jason Statham once again flying the flag for no-nonsense action cinema starring as the wonderfully named Orson Fortune, an MI6 guns-and-steel agent who is "recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with a CIA high-tech expert, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all his charm, ingenuity, and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker."

Quirky comedian and Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza takes the lead alongside Jason Statham, with the actress recently revealing her plans to "destroy" the grizzled action hero when they eventually meet on screen. "I cannot wait to shoot this movie," Plaza said. "I hope that it will allow me to be a bada** CIA agent with the ultimate bada**. There's no one more bada** than Statham - and I'm coming for Statham. He better watch out. Because I'm going to destroy him, and he's going to like it." While details on Aubrey Plaza's role are largely unknown at this time, the actress' hopes that the movie will allow her to become the "bada** CIA agent" that she's always dreamed of heavily suggests that she will be playing the "CIA high-tech expert," who was previously named Sarah Fidel back when the project was titled Five Eyes.

The project has slowly put together its supporting cast, recently adding the likes of Saw and The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes, rapper and Wrath of Man stars Bugzy Malone and John Hartnett, and The Gentlemen's Hugh Grant to the roster. Guy Ritchie will direct and produce the movie from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, both of whom have worked with the Snatch director several times.

The Stath and Guy Ritchie have teamed up several times over the years, with their last effort resulting in the heist thriller Wrath of Man. Led by Statham as H, a new cash truck driver in Los Angeles who thwarts a robbery only to have his mysterious past begin to get questioned. Unleashing precision skills during a heist, the crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Wrath of Man demonstrated once again why the actor is celebrated as one of modern movie's greatest action stars. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it quickly became very popular on VOD and racked up $97.8 million worldwide amid very trying circumstances.

So, once again for those in the back, the action outing formerly known as Five Eyes is now scheduled to be released on January 21, 2022, by STXfilms. ﻿This comes to us from Deadline.