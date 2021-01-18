Parks and Recreation alumni, Aubrey Plaza, cannot wait to work alongside action superstar Jason Statham in director Guy Ritchie's upcoming action flick formally known as Five Eyes. But Statham needs to watch his back, as Plaza is not planning on messing about when the two eventually meet on screen, with the comedic actress threatening to "destroy" the action hero.

"I cannot wait to shoot this movie. I hope that it will allow me to be a bada** CIA agent with the ultimate bada**. There's no one more bada** than Statham - and I'm coming for Statham. He better watch out. Because I'm going to destroy him, and he's going to like it."

The thriller, which was shopped to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival as Five Eyes, finds Jason Statham in typical gruff-talking, action hero territory as Orson Fortune (because of course that's his name), an MI6 guns-and-steel agent who is "recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with a CIA high-tech expert, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all his charm, ingenuity, and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker."

While details on Aubrey Plaza's role is largely unknown at this time, the actress' hopes that the movie will allow her to become the "bada** CIA agent" that she's always dreamed of heavily suggests that she will be playing the "CIA high-tech exper," who was previously named Sarah Fidel back when the project was titled Five Eyes.

Best known for her role in the long-running sitcom Parks and Recreation, Aubrey Plaza has proven her unique comedic talents time and again in lesser known, more eccentric movies such as Safety Not Guaranteed and Ingrid Goes West, as well as more mainstream fare like Dirty Grandpa and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Most recently, Plaza has received much praise for her scene-stealing performance in Hulu's romantic comedy Happiest Season, in which she stars alongside Kristen Stewart, Dan Levy, and Mackenzie Davis.

The Gentlemen and Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie will direct and produce the movie from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, both of whom have worked with the director several times. The movie will also be produced and financed by Miramax with STX handling distribution. The project recently added the likes of Saw and The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes and rapper and The Gentlemen star Bugzy Malone to the roster.

"Guy and Jason have repeatedly impressed audiences with their collaborations, and we're looking forward to bringing this production to the city of Doha, Qatar, a growing market in the entertainment and media space," said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Miramax-owner beIN Media Group. "This film marks our third collaboration with Guy Ritchie, adding to our expanding list of nearly 20 projects having been released or currently in production since beIN's acquisition of Miramax - a testament to our continued success achieving the target goals we set forth for the studio's evolution while remaining committed to prioritizing investments in innovative and culturally relevant films."

The movie sounds like the perfect combination of odd-couple banter and explosive, fist-throwing action that should be perfectly suited to Plaza and Statham. This comes to us from WSJ Magazine.